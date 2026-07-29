Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Has $104.99 Million Stock Position in OSI Systems, Inc. $OSIS

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lowered its stake in shares of OSI Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSIS - Free Report) by 2.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 395,428 shares of the technology company's stock after selling 11,464 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned approximately 2.40% of OSI Systems worth $104,992,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

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A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in OSIS. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in OSI Systems by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 410,963 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $104,836,000 after purchasing an additional 16,692 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in shares of OSI Systems by 63.8% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 316,334 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $78,843,000 after purchasing an additional 123,212 shares during the last quarter. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of OSI Systems by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. now owns 266,114 shares of the technology company's stock worth $67,875,000 after purchasing an additional 6,663 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in OSI Systems by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 255,062 shares of the technology company's stock worth $65,057,000 after buying an additional 10,144 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp increased its stake in OSI Systems by 10.5% in the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 227,095 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $57,923,000 after purchasing an additional 21,589 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.21% of the company's stock.

Insider Activity at OSI Systems

In other OSI Systems news, Director Deepak Chopra sold 20,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $281.84, for a total transaction of $5,636,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 253,044 shares in the company, valued at approximately $71,317,920.96. This trade represents a 7.32% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Company insiders own 4.30% of the company's stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have issued reports on OSIS shares. Weiss Ratings downgraded OSI Systems from a "buy (b)" rating to a "buy (b-)" rating in a research note on Monday, June 8th. Roth Capital restated a "buy" rating and set a $310.00 price objective on shares of OSI Systems in a research note on Tuesday, May 5th. Bank of America dropped their price target on OSI Systems from $315.00 to $300.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 20th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of OSI Systems from $345.00 to $279.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 18th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $291.86.

Read Our Latest Report on OSIS

OSI Systems Price Performance

Shares of OSIS stock opened at $220.64 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $3.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.19, a P/E/G ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a quick ratio of 2.42, a current ratio of 3.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $216.64 and a 200 day simple moving average of $253.49. OSI Systems, Inc. has a twelve month low of $197.27 and a twelve month high of $311.72.

OSI Systems (NASDAQ:OSIS - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 4th. The technology company reported $2.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $2.53 by $0.07. OSI Systems had a net margin of 8.42% and a return on equity of 18.84%. The firm had revenue of $453.25 million for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $449.23 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.44 earnings per share. The company's revenue was up 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. OSI Systems has set its FY 2026 guidance at 10.300-10.550 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that OSI Systems, Inc. will post 10.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

OSI Systems Profile

OSI Systems, Inc NASDAQ: OSIS is a publicly traded technology company founded in 1987 and headquartered in Hawthorne, California. The company designs, develops and manufactures advanced security and inspection systems, optoelectronic devices and medical imaging equipment. Over its history, OSI Systems has grown its product offerings through internal research and development as well as strategic acquisitions, expanding its capabilities in mission-critical sensing and inspection technologies.

OSI Systems operates three primary business segments.

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