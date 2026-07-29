Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Has $118.44 Million Stock Position in Enterprise Financial Services Corporation $EFSC

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in Enterprise Financial Services Corporation (NASDAQ:EFSC - Free Report) by 3.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,188,766 shares of the bank's stock after purchasing an additional 65,912 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned about 5.94% of Enterprise Financial Services worth $118,435,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

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A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in Enterprise Financial Services by 929.0% in the 2nd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 638 shares of the bank's stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 576 shares during the period. First Horizon Corp boosted its position in Enterprise Financial Services by 55.6% during the fourth quarter. First Horizon Corp now owns 708 shares of the bank's stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 253 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC grew its stake in Enterprise Financial Services by 65.0% in the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 812 shares of the bank's stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 320 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Enterprise Financial Services in the fourth quarter valued at about $99,000. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp acquired a new stake in Enterprise Financial Services in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $109,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.21% of the company's stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have recently issued reports on EFSC. Raymond James Financial boosted their price objective on shares of Enterprise Financial Services from $65.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a report on Wednesday, July 1st. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their price objective on Enterprise Financial Services from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a report on Friday, July 24th. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on Enterprise Financial Services from $67.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a report on Monday. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Enterprise Financial Services from a "hold" rating to a "sell" rating in a research report on Saturday, July 18th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reiterated a "buy (b)" rating on shares of Enterprise Financial Services in a research report on Friday, July 10th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $70.00.

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Enterprise Financial Services Stock Performance

EFSC stock opened at $66.72 on Wednesday. Enterprise Financial Services Corporation has a 1-year low of $51.18 and a 1-year high of $68.73. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The firm has a market cap of $2.44 billion, a PE ratio of 13.26 and a beta of 0.79. The business's 50-day moving average price is $63.84 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $59.48.

Enterprise Financial Services (NASDAQ:EFSC - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 22nd. The bank reported $1.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of $1.33 by ($0.20). Enterprise Financial Services had a return on equity of 9.73% and a net margin of 18.72%.The business had revenue of $182.19 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $189.15 million. As a group, research analysts forecast that Enterprise Financial Services Corporation will post 5.44 earnings per share for the current year.

Enterprise Financial Services Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 15th. This is a boost from Enterprise Financial Services's previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.1%. Enterprise Financial Services's dividend payout ratio is 27.83%.

Enterprise Financial Services Company Profile

Enterprise Financial Services Corp. NASDAQ: EFSC is a bank holding company headquartered in Clayton, Missouri, operating through its primary subsidiary, Enterprise Bank & Trust. The company provides a comprehensive range of banking and financial services to individuals, small- and mid-sized businesses, and institutional clients. Its capabilities encompass deposit products, lending solutions, mortgage banking, and treasury management, supported by a full suite of digital banking tools and personalized client service.

In its commercial banking segment, Enterprise Bank & Trust offers lines of credit, equipment financing, commercial real estate loans, construction lending and agriculture lending.

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