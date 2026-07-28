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Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Has $120.11 Million Stake in Koninklijke Philips N.V. $PHG

Written by MarketBeat
July 28, 2026
Koninklijke Philips logo with Medical background
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Key Points

  • Dimensional Fund Advisors reduced its Koninklijke Philips stake by 0.9%, selling 41,047 shares and retaining 4.38 million shares worth approximately $120.1 million. Institutional investors and hedge funds collectively own 13.67% of PHG.
  • Analyst sentiment remains cautious: three analysts rate the stock Hold and one rates it Sell, resulting in a MarketBeat consensus rating of “Reduce.”
  • Philips reported quarterly EPS of $0.56, beating the $0.41 consensus estimate, while revenue of $4.98 billion slightly missed expectations and declined 3% year over year. Shares opened at $25.05, near their 52-week low of $24.82.
  • MarketBeat previews the top five stocks to own by August 1st.

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP reduced its stake in Koninklijke Philips N.V. (NYSE:PHG - Free Report) by 0.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,383,855 shares of the technology company's stock after selling 41,047 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned 0.46% of Koninklijke Philips worth $120,108,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in shares of Koninklijke Philips by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 269,829 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $6,854,000 after purchasing an additional 3,540 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Koninklijke Philips by 60.8% in the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 17,010 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $432,000 after acquiring an additional 6,429 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in Koninklijke Philips by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 846,253 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $21,495,000 after acquiring an additional 12,908 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its position in Koninklijke Philips by 125.8% during the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 104,024 shares of the technology company's stock worth $2,642,000 after acquiring an additional 57,952 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in Koninklijke Philips by 58.0% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 87,616 shares of the technology company's stock worth $2,101,000 after acquiring an additional 32,180 shares during the last quarter. 13.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Research cut shares of Koninklijke Philips from a "hold" rating to a "strong sell" rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 15th. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Koninklijke Philips from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a research report on Saturday, May 2nd. Finally, Weiss Ratings cut shares of Koninklijke Philips from a "hold (c+)" rating to a "hold (c)" rating in a report on Tuesday, July 21st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Koninklijke Philips presently has an average rating of "Reduce".

Read Our Latest Report on Koninklijke Philips

Koninklijke Philips Stock Performance

PHG opened at $25.05 on Tuesday. The business's 50-day simple moving average is $26.70 and its 200 day simple moving average is $28.02. Koninklijke Philips N.V. has a 52-week low of $24.82 and a 52-week high of $33.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 1.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.63 billion, a PE ratio of 21.47, a PEG ratio of 5.63 and a beta of 0.75.

Koninklijke Philips (NYSE:PHG - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 27th. The technology company reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.41 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $4.98 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5 billion. Koninklijke Philips had a return on equity of 13.51% and a net margin of 5.49%.The business's revenue was down 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.27 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Koninklijke Philips N.V. will post 1.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Koninklijke Philips

(Free Report)

Koninklijke Philips N.V. NYSE: PHG, commonly known as Philips, is a Dutch multinational company focused on health technology. Founded in Eindhoven in 1891, the company evolved from a diversified electronics manufacturer into a specialist in healthcare products, systems and services. Philips is legally registered in the Netherlands and operates globally, supplying equipment and solutions to hospitals, clinics, healthcare providers and consumers across Europe, the Americas and Asia.

Philips' principal activities center on medical technologies and personal health.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PHG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Koninklijke Philips N.V. (NYSE:PHG - Free Report).

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for Koninklijke Philips (NYSE:PHG)

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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