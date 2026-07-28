Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Has $125.48 Million Holdings in Hexcel Corporation $HXL

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP decreased its position in Hexcel Corporation (NYSE:HXL - Free Report) by 1.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,550,780 shares of the aerospace company's stock after selling 27,216 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned about 2.06% of Hexcel worth $125,483,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Altfest L J & Co. Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Hexcel in the 4th quarter valued at about $914,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its position in Hexcel by 3,435.4% during the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 42,920 shares of the aerospace company's stock valued at $3,172,000 after purchasing an additional 41,706 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its stake in Hexcel by 23.0% in the 4th quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,289,145 shares of the aerospace company's stock valued at $169,168,000 after buying an additional 428,541 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Hexcel during the 4th quarter valued at $1,621,000. Finally, Willis Investment Counsel grew its holdings in shares of Hexcel by 42.1% during the 4th quarter. Willis Investment Counsel now owns 41,437 shares of the aerospace company's stock valued at $3,062,000 after acquiring an additional 12,272 shares in the last quarter. 95.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Hexcel Stock Down 0.6%

HXL stock opened at $109.64 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 72.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a 50-day moving average of $96.61 and a two-hundred day moving average of $89.64. Hexcel Corporation has a 52-week low of $58.20 and a 52-week high of $111.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 2.45 and a quick ratio of 1.37.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

HXL has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Royal Bank Of Canada restated an "outperform" rating and issued a $105.00 target price on shares of Hexcel in a research note on Friday, April 24th. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on Hexcel in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. They issued an "overweight" rating and a $95.00 price objective on the stock. Weiss Ratings reiterated a "hold (c)" rating on shares of Hexcel in a research note on Friday, July 17th. TD Cowen boosted their target price on shares of Hexcel from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a "hold" rating in a research report on Monday, July 13th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of Hexcel from $85.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock a "market perform" rating in a research note on Friday, April 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, three have given a Buy rating, ten have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and a consensus price target of $94.00.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Hexcel

Hexcel Company Profile

Hexcel Corporation is a global leader in advanced composite materials for aerospace and industrial applications. The company specializes in the development and manufacture of lightweight, high-performance products that enhance fuel efficiency, durability and structural strength. Its offerings are critical to the aerospace sector, where demand for lighter, more efficient aircraft drives continuous innovation in materials.

Hexcel's product portfolio encompasses carbon fiber reinforcements, pre-impregnated composites (prepregs), honeycomb core, engineered adhesives and structural film adhesives.

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