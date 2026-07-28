Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Has $129.11 Million Stake in Champion Homes, Inc. $SKY

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Champion Homes, Inc. (NYSE:SKY - Free Report) by 4.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,736,164 shares of the company's stock after acquiring an additional 80,531 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned about 3.14% of Champion Homes worth $129,111,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its holdings in Champion Homes by 7.5% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 4,800,562 shares of the company's stock valued at $366,619,000 after buying an additional 333,666 shares during the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Champion Homes by 221.3% during the first quarter. Wasatch Advisors LP now owns 2,736,767 shares of the company's stock valued at $203,533,000 after acquiring an additional 1,885,046 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Champion Homes by 4.0% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,579,091 shares of the company's stock worth $161,477,000 after purchasing an additional 98,659 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Champion Homes by 7.0% during the third quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 1,411,351 shares of the company's stock worth $107,785,000 after purchasing an additional 91,989 shares during the period. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP grew its stake in shares of Champion Homes by 1,149.3% in the third quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 1,397,642 shares of the company's stock worth $106,738,000 after purchasing an additional 1,285,768 shares during the last quarter.

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Insider Buying and Selling at Champion Homes

In other news, EVP Joseph A. Kimmell sold 4,000 shares of Champion Homes stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.91, for a total value of $303,640.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president owned 32,118 shares in the company, valued at $2,438,077.38. The trade was a 11.07% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the company. Royal Bank Of Canada decreased their price objective on Champion Homes from $101.00 to $92.00 and set an "outperform" rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 27th. Citigroup started coverage on Champion Homes in a report on Friday, June 5th. They set a "buy" rating and a $93.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Research lowered Champion Homes from a "hold" rating to a "strong sell" rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 27th. Barclays increased their price target on Champion Homes from $94.00 to $102.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 14th. Finally, UBS Group started coverage on Champion Homes in a research report on Friday, June 5th. They set a "buy" rating and a $93.00 price objective for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, four have assigned a Buy rating, two have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $95.00.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on Champion Homes

Champion Homes Stock Performance

Shares of SKY opened at $82.33 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.48, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The firm's fifty day simple moving average is $79.48 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $81.57. Champion Homes, Inc. has a 12 month low of $60.13 and a 12 month high of $99.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.49 and a beta of 1.00.

Champion Homes (NYSE:SKY - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 26th. The company reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $621.28 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $607.39 million. Champion Homes had a return on equity of 13.80% and a net margin of 7.77%.The business's quarterly revenue was up 15.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.65 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Champion Homes, Inc. will post 3.4 EPS for the current year.

Champion Homes Profile

Champion Homes, traded under the NYSE ticker SKY, operates as a leading provider of factory-built housing solutions in North America. The company specializes in the design, manufacture and sale of manufactured and modular homes, serving a broad spectrum of customers from first-time homebuyers to those seeking upscale residential properties. Champion Homes leverages vertically integrated operations to streamline production, ensuring consistent quality and cost efficiencies across its product lines.

The company's product portfolio encompasses single- and multi-section modular homes, manufactured home models, park models and select commercial modular buildings.

Further Reading

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