Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Has $145.08 Million Position in Birkenstock Holding PLC $BIRK

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Birkenstock Holding PLC (NYSE:BIRK - Free Report) by 30.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 4,049,787 shares of the company's stock after purchasing an additional 956,167 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned 2.20% of Birkenstock worth $145,078,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

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Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Birkenstock by 1,161.7% during the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 757 shares of the company's stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 697 shares during the period. Aurora Investment Counsel increased its position in Birkenstock by 8.2% in the 1st quarter. Aurora Investment Counsel now owns 58,101 shares of the company's stock worth $2,082,000 after buying an additional 4,404 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Birkenstock during the first quarter worth approximately $304,000. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS lifted its holdings in shares of Birkenstock by 6.2% during the first quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS now owns 170,525 shares of the company's stock worth $6,110,000 after buying an additional 10,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Credit Industriel ET Commercial lifted its holdings in shares of Birkenstock by 172.9% during the first quarter. Credit Industriel ET Commercial now owns 57,000 shares of the company's stock worth $2,042,000 after buying an additional 36,116 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 19.93% of the company's stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Research upgraded shares of Birkenstock from a "strong sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Thursday, July 2nd. Piper Sandler reiterated an "overweight" rating and set a $55.00 target price (down from $60.00) on shares of Birkenstock in a research note on Monday, April 27th. Weiss Ratings raised shares of Birkenstock from a "hold (c-)" rating to a "hold (c)" rating in a report on Thursday, July 2nd. Telsey Advisory Group reduced their price target on shares of Birkenstock from $60.00 to $45.00 and set an "outperform" rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a $41.00 price target on shares of Birkenstock in a research report on Thursday, May 14th. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $53.57.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Birkenstock

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Mehdi Nico Bouyakhf sold 30,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Monday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.50, for a total value of $1,305,000.00. Following the sale, the insider owned 31,153 shares of the company's stock, valued at $1,355,155.50. The trade was a 49.06% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Birkenstock Stock Performance

NYSE:BIRK opened at $40.76 on Monday. Birkenstock Holding PLC has a 12-month low of $31.12 and a 12-month high of $53.53. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 2.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.50 billion, a PE ratio of 18.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.26. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $43.48 and a 200 day moving average price of $40.27.

Birkenstock (NYSE:BIRK - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 13th. The company reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of $0.70 by ($0.12). Birkenstock had a return on equity of 12.95% and a net margin of 16.26%.The business had revenue of $714.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $716.62 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.63 EPS. The firm's revenue for the quarter was up 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. Birkenstock has set its FY 2026 guidance at 2.220-2.400 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Birkenstock Holding PLC will post 2.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Birkenstock Profile

Birkenstock Group AG, listed on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol BIRK, is a global footwear manufacturer renowned for its anatomically contoured footbeds and iconic sandal designs. The company’s core product lines include classic models such as the Arizona, Boston and Madrid, alongside a range of clogs, shoes and orthotic insoles. In addition to footwear, Birkenstock offers complementary accessories, including socks and leather care products, reinforcing its commitment to foot health and comfort.

Birkenstock reaches consumers through a diversified distribution network that combines direct-to-consumer channels—such as branded retail stores and e-commerce platforms—with wholesale partnerships spanning specialty footwear retailers, department stores and select online marketplaces.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BIRK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Birkenstock Holding PLC (NYSE:BIRK - Free Report).

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