Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Has $155.62 Million Stock Holdings in Valmont Industries, Inc. $VMI

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP decreased its stake in Valmont Industries, Inc. (NYSE:VMI - Free Report) by 2.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 389,496 shares of the industrial products company's stock after selling 10,036 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned approximately 2.01% of Valmont Industries worth $155,616,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

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Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Valmont Industries by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 2,303 shares of the industrial products company's stock valued at $927,000 after purchasing an additional 21 shares in the last quarter. Allen Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Valmont Industries by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Allen Capital Group LLC now owns 1,130 shares of the industrial products company's stock valued at $455,000 after acquiring an additional 24 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its stake in shares of Valmont Industries by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 7,565 shares of the industrial products company's stock valued at $2,933,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares in the last quarter. Rothschild Investment LLC increased its position in shares of Valmont Industries by 7.1% during the 4th quarter. Rothschild Investment LLC now owns 453 shares of the industrial products company's stock worth $182,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Balefire LLC increased its position in shares of Valmont Industries by 5.1% during the 1st quarter. Balefire LLC now owns 701 shares of the industrial products company's stock worth $280,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares in the last quarter. 87.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Valmont Industries Stock Down 0.0%

Shares of VMI stock opened at $486.07 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $538.15 and a 200-day moving average of $478.69. Valmont Industries, Inc. has a 12-month low of $353.41 and a 12-month high of $585.71. The company has a market capitalization of $9.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.93, a P/E/G ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a quick ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 2.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42.

Valmont Industries (NYSE:VMI - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 21st. The industrial products company reported $6.14 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $5.80 by $0.34. The company had revenue of $1.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.09 billion. Valmont Industries had a return on equity of 25.57% and a net margin of 11.70%.The company's quarterly revenue was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $4.88 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Valmont Industries, Inc. will post 22.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Valmont Industries from $600.00 to $620.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Weiss Ratings raised shares of Valmont Industries from a "hold (c+)" rating to a "buy (b-)" rating in a report on Friday, June 26th. Oppenheimer set a $600.00 price objective on Valmont Industries and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research report on Thursday, May 28th. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Valmont Industries from a "buy" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a research note on Saturday, July 18th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on Valmont Industries from $645.00 to $678.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Monday, July 20th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Valmont Industries currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $587.00.

View Our Latest Analysis on VMI

Valmont Industries Profile

Valmont Industries, Inc NYSE: VMI is a diversified industrial manufacturer specializing in infrastructure and agricultural products. Headquartered in Omaha, Nebraska, the company engages in the design, production and distribution of engineered products that support water management, power transmission, lighting and traffic infrastructure. Valmont's solutions range from center-pivot and lateral-move irrigation systems to utility poles, transmission towers, lighting structures and highway traffic signal support structures.

The company operates through several core business segments.

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