Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Has $163.01 Million Stock Position in Xcel Energy Inc. $XEL

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in Xcel Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:XEL - Free Report) by 3.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,052,030 shares of the company's stock after purchasing an additional 61,416 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned about 0.33% of Xcel Energy worth $163,008,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Get Xcel Energy alerts: Sign Up

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Evolution Wealth Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Xcel Energy by 365.3% in the 1st quarter. Evolution Wealth Management Inc. now owns 349 shares of the company's stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 274 shares during the period. Garton & Associates Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Xcel Energy during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. increased its position in shares of Xcel Energy by 73.8% during the fourth quarter. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. now owns 471 shares of the company's stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Advocate Investing Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Xcel Energy during the fourth quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Xcel Energy during the first quarter worth about $39,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.38% of the company's stock.

Xcel Energy Stock Up 1.1%

Shares of NASDAQ XEL opened at $81.67 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $50.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.54, a PEG ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 0.39. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45. Xcel Energy Inc. has a 12 month low of $69.16 and a 12 month high of $84.23. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $79.59 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $79.26.

Xcel Energy (NASDAQ:XEL - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 29th. The company reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts' consensus estimates of $0.91. Xcel Energy had a return on equity of 10.37% and a net margin of 14.14%.The business had revenue of $4.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.21 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.84 EPS. Xcel Energy's quarterly revenue was up 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Xcel Energy Inc. will post 4.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Xcel Energy Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 20th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 15th were issued a dividend of $0.5925 per share. This represents a $2.37 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.9%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 15th. Xcel Energy's dividend payout ratio is presently 68.30%.

Xcel Energy News Roundup

Here are the key news stories impacting Xcel Energy this week:

Positive Sentiment: KeyCorp reiterated an Overweight rating on Xcel Energy and raised its longer-term earnings estimates, including FY2027, FY2028, FY2029, and FY2030, signaling confidence in the utility’s multi-year growth profile.

KeyCorp reiterated an rating on Xcel Energy and raised its longer-term earnings estimates, including FY2027, FY2028, FY2029, and FY2030, signaling confidence in the utility’s multi-year growth profile. Positive Sentiment: KeyCorp also lifted its FY2029 EPS forecast to $5.34 from $5.13 and FY2028 EPS to $4.89 from $4.77 , which supports the view that earnings can improve steadily over time.

KeyCorp also lifted its FY2029 EPS forecast to from and FY2028 EPS to from , which supports the view that earnings can improve steadily over time. Positive Sentiment: Recent commentary also pointed to Xcel as potentially undervalued relative to its earnings and dividend profile, with additional investor focus on clean energy spending and AI-driven power demand as possible longer-term tailwinds.

Recent commentary also pointed to Xcel as potentially relative to its earnings and dividend profile, with additional investor focus on clean energy spending and AI-driven power demand as possible longer-term tailwinds. Neutral Sentiment: KeyCorp’s near-term FY2026 EPS estimate was slightly reduced to $4.12 from $4.13 , a small change that does not materially alter the broader thesis.

KeyCorp’s near-term FY2026 EPS estimate was slightly reduced to from , a small change that does not materially alter the broader thesis. Neutral Sentiment: Other recent coverage included Morgan Stanley reiterating a Hold rating and Zacks noting the company is due to report earnings next week, keeping attention centered on the upcoming results rather than any major new fundamental shock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on XEL shares. KeyCorp reiterated an "overweight" rating on shares of Xcel Energy in a research note on Monday, June 8th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on Xcel Energy from $95.00 to $92.00 and set an "outperform" rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Evercore reissued an "outperform" rating and issued a $96.00 price objective on shares of Xcel Energy in a report on Monday, May 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Xcel Energy from $91.00 to $102.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research note on Thursday, July 16th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a $101.00 price target on Xcel Energy in a report on Tuesday, July 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fourteen have given a Buy rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of "Buy" and a consensus price target of $92.65.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on Xcel Energy

Xcel Energy Profile

Xcel Energy NASDAQ: XEL is a Minneapolis-based, publicly traded utility holding company that develops, owns and operates regulated electricity and natural gas delivery systems. The company's core activities include generation, transmission and distribution of electricity, the delivery of natural gas to customers, and related customer service operations. Xcel provides a mix of utility services to residential, commercial and industrial customers and participates in wholesale energy markets where appropriate.

Its generation portfolio combines nuclear, natural gas, coal and a growing share of renewable resources such as wind and solar.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding XEL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Xcel Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:XEL - Free Report).

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Xcel Energy, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Xcel Energy wasn't on the list.

While Xcel Energy currently has a Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here