Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Has $28.47 Million Stock Position in AtriCure, Inc. $ATRC

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in AtriCure, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATRC - Free Report) by 8.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 997,759 shares of the medical device company's stock after buying an additional 75,862 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned about 1.97% of AtriCure worth $28,466,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

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Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Marshall Wace LLP increased its position in shares of AtriCure by 63.4% during the fourth quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 913,453 shares of the medical device company's stock worth $36,136,000 after acquiring an additional 354,281 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its position in AtriCure by 8.1% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 4,292,087 shares of the medical device company's stock valued at $151,296,000 after acquiring an additional 322,818 shares in the last quarter. First Light Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in AtriCure by 32.0% in the 4th quarter. First Light Asset Management LLC now owns 1,175,445 shares of the medical device company's stock worth $46,501,000 after purchasing an additional 285,083 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in AtriCure in the 4th quarter worth $8,466,000. Finally, Oberweis Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in AtriCure during the 3rd quarter worth about $5,411,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.11% of the company's stock.

AtriCure Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ ATRC opened at $39.34 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 4.22 and a quick ratio of 3.19. The business has a 50-day moving average of $31.75 and a 200-day moving average of $31.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 187.34 and a beta of 1.20. AtriCure, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $25.36 and a fifty-two week high of $43.18.

AtriCure (NASDAQ:ATRC - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 23rd. The medical device company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $153.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $151.80 million. AtriCure had a return on equity of 2.34% and a net margin of 1.85%.During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.13) earnings per share. AtriCure has set its FY 2026 guidance at 0.240-0.320 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that AtriCure, Inc. will post 0.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have issued reports on ATRC shares. Raymond James Financial set a $52.00 price target on AtriCure in a research note on Tuesday, July 21st. Citigroup reaffirmed a "market outperform" rating on shares of AtriCure in a research report on Tuesday, July 21st. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their price objective on AtriCure from $53.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Wall Street Zen lowered AtriCure from a "strong-buy" rating to a "buy" rating in a research report on Saturday, May 2nd. Finally, Weiss Ratings raised AtriCure from a "sell (e+)" rating to a "sell (d+)" rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have assigned a Buy rating, two have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $48.50.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on ATRC

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, insider Justin J. Noznesky sold 6,182 shares of AtriCure stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.80, for a total value of $239,861.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 100,219 shares of the company's stock, valued at $3,888,497.20. This trade represents a 5.81% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Karen Prange sold 3,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.65, for a total transaction of $85,950.00. Following the transaction, the director owned 26,373 shares in the company, valued at $755,586.45. This represents a 10.21% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 40,182 shares of company stock worth $1,505,092. 4.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

AtriCure Profile

AtriCure, Inc is a medical device company focused on the development, manufacture and marketing of innovative therapies to treat atrial fibrillation (AF) and related conditions. Founded in 2000 and headquartered in Mason, Ohio, AtriCure has established itself as a leader in surgical ablation devices designed to interrupt the errant electrical pathways that cause AF. The company's solutions are used by cardiac surgeons and electrophysiologists to reduce the risk of stroke and improve patient outcomes in the treatment of both paroxysmal and persistent AF.

The company's product portfolio centers on its Synergy Surgical Ablation System, which delivers controlled radiofrequency energy in a minimally invasive format, and the cryoICE Cryoablation System, which offers an alternative ablation modality using precise freezing techniques.

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