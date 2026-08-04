Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Has $37.23 Million Holdings in Curbline Properties Corp. $CURB

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in Curbline Properties Corp. (NYSE:CURB - Free Report) by 3.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,443,492 shares of the company's stock after acquiring an additional 54,661 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned about 1.37% of Curbline Properties worth $37,227,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

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Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sanctuary Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Curbline Properties during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $224,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in Curbline Properties by 110.3% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 5,176,015 shares of the company's stock valued at $133,489,000 after purchasing an additional 2,714,859 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lifted its stake in Curbline Properties by 21.9% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 67,779 shares of the company's stock valued at $1,748,000 after purchasing an additional 12,173 shares during the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC boosted its position in Curbline Properties by 10.3% in the first quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 557,481 shares of the company's stock valued at $14,380,000 after buying an additional 52,188 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Resona Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its position in Curbline Properties by 6.4% in the first quarter. Resona Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 42,955 shares of the company's stock valued at $1,101,000 after buying an additional 2,585 shares in the last quarter.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of Curbline Properties from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. Citigroup raised their price objective on Curbline Properties from $33.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Monday. Wolfe Research lowered Curbline Properties from an "outperform" rating to a "peer perform" rating in a research report on Monday, June 15th. Piper Sandler upped their target price on Curbline Properties from $39.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. Finally, Wall Street Zen upgraded Curbline Properties from a "strong sell" rating to a "sell" rating in a research report on Saturday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have issued a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $31.11.

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Curbline Properties Trading Down 1.0%

CURB opened at $30.34 on Tuesday. Curbline Properties Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $21.63 and a fifty-two week high of $32.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 0.63 and a quick ratio of 0.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 112.38 and a beta of 0.51. The company's 50 day moving average price is $30.34 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $27.91.

Curbline Properties Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 9th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 18th were issued a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.2%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 18th. Curbline Properties's payout ratio is 251.85%.

Insider Activity at Curbline Properties

In other news, EVP Conor Fennerty sold 55,105 shares of Curbline Properties stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.38, for a total transaction of $1,674,089.90. Following the transaction, the executive vice president owned 153,909 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,675,755.42. The trade was a 26.36% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 8.70% of the company's stock.

About Curbline Properties

Curbline Properties Corp. is a real estate investment trust which is an owner and manager of convenience shopping centers positioned on the curbline of well-trafficked intersections and major vehicular corridors in suburban. Curbline Properties Corp. is based in NEW YORK.

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