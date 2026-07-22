Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Has $374.05 Million Stock Position in Marvell Technology, Inc. $MRVL

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL - Free Report) by 0.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,779,023 shares of the semiconductor company's stock after acquiring an additional 24,888 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned approximately 0.43% of Marvell Technology worth $374,047,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Get Marvell Technology alerts: Sign Up

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MRVL. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Marvell Technology by 7.9% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 22,834,816 shares of the semiconductor company's stock valued at $1,940,503,000 after purchasing an additional 1,677,724 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Marvell Technology by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 12,108,452 shares of the semiconductor company's stock worth $1,025,185,000 after buying an additional 97,624 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Marvell Technology during the 4th quarter worth $895,455,000. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its position in Marvell Technology by 11.4% in the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 9,864,514 shares of the semiconductor company's stock valued at $838,286,000 after buying an additional 1,007,315 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in Marvell Technology by 9.7% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 6,798,272 shares of the semiconductor company's stock valued at $577,717,000 after buying an additional 598,920 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.51% of the company's stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Marvell Technology

In other news, CFO Daniel Durn sold 2,250 shares of Marvell Technology stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $281.01, for a total transaction of $632,272.50. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 6,902 shares of the company's stock, valued at $1,939,531.02. This trade represents a 24.58% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Willem A. Meintjes sold 4,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Friday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.24, for a total transaction of $700,960.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 226,675 shares of the company's stock, valued at $39,722,527. This trade represents a 1.73% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Insiders have sold 45,981 shares of company stock worth $9,835,542 over the last ninety days. 0.12% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Marvell Technology Stock Up 6.7%

NASDAQ:MRVL opened at $207.96 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.66, a current ratio of 3.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. Marvell Technology, Inc. has a 12-month low of $61.44 and a 12-month high of $329.88. The stock's fifty day simple moving average is $241.88 and its 200-day simple moving average is $151.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $181.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 71.22, a P/E/G ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 2.20.

Marvell Technology (NASDAQ:MRVL - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 27th. The semiconductor company reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.80. Marvell Technology had a return on equity of 13.83% and a net margin of 28.99%.The firm had revenue of $2.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.41 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.62 earnings per share. The company's quarterly revenue was up 27.6% on a year-over-year basis. Marvell Technology has set its Q2 2027 guidance at 0.880-0.980 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Marvell Technology, Inc. will post 3.07 earnings per share for the current year.

Marvell Technology Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 30th. Investors of record on Friday, July 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 10th. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.1%. Marvell Technology's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 8.22%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on MRVL. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on Marvell Technology from $200.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research report on Thursday, May 28th. KeyCorp raised their price target on Marvell Technology from $385.00 to $400.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a report on Tuesday, July 14th. Bank of America lifted their price objective on Marvell Technology from $240.00 to $365.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 23rd. Zacks Research raised Marvell Technology from a "strong sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Tuesday, March 31st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a "buy" rating and set a $240.00 target price on shares of Marvell Technology in a research report on Thursday, May 28th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-seven have given a Buy rating and seven have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $245.45.

Get Our Latest Research Report on MRVL

Marvell Technology News Summary

Here are the key news stories impacting Marvell Technology this week:

Marvell Technology Company Profile

Marvell Technology Group is a global semiconductor company that designs and develops integrated circuits and related software for data infrastructure, networking, storage and connectivity markets. The company's product portfolio includes system-on-chip (SoC) solutions, Ethernet physical-layer transceivers (PHYs), switch and switch silicon, optical interconnect components, storage controllers, and security processors. Marvell's technology is used to enable high-performance data centers, carrier networks, enterprise and cloud storage, as well as connectivity in automotive and industrial applications.

Founded in 1995 and headquartered in Santa Clara, California, Marvell has grown through both organic development and strategic acquisitions to broaden its capabilities across networking and data interconnect.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MRVL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL - Free Report).

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Marvell Technology, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Marvell Technology wasn't on the list.

While Marvell Technology currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here