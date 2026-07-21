Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Has $547.38 Million Stake in Ford Motor Company $F

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Ford Motor Company (NYSE:F - Free Report) by 3.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 47,442,901 shares of the auto manufacturer's stock after purchasing an additional 1,585,557 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned about 1.19% of Ford Motor worth $547,379,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Ford Motor during the fourth quarter worth $674,437,000. Marshall Wace LLP boosted its holdings in Ford Motor by 81.1% during the 3rd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 35,438,722 shares of the auto manufacturer's stock worth $423,847,000 after acquiring an additional 15,866,285 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Ford Motor by 610.1% during the 4th quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 11,177,304 shares of the auto manufacturer's stock worth $146,646,000 after acquiring an additional 9,603,267 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of Ford Motor by 26.9% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 38,153,383 shares of the auto manufacturer's stock worth $500,572,000 after acquiring an additional 8,086,564 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC raised its holdings in shares of Ford Motor by 458.7% in the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 9,002,765 shares of the auto manufacturer's stock valued at $103,892,000 after purchasing an additional 7,391,361 shares during the last quarter. 58.74% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Ford Motor alerts: Sign Up

Ford Motor Stock Down 1.4%

Ford Motor stock opened at $14.03 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $14.34 and a 200-day moving average price of $13.41. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.84. Ford Motor Company has a twelve month low of $10.68 and a twelve month high of $17.78. The company has a market capitalization of $55.89 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.05, a P/E/G ratio of 0.32 and a beta of 1.82.

Ford Motor (NYSE:F - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The auto manufacturer reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.18 by $0.48. Ford Motor had a negative net margin of 3.22% and a positive return on equity of 15.77%. The company had revenue of $43.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $42.66 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.14 EPS. Ford Motor's revenue was up 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Ford Motor Company will post 1.66 EPS for the current year.

Ford Motor Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 12th were paid a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 12th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.3%. Ford Motor's payout ratio is presently -38.71%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms recently weighed in on F. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Ford Motor from $13.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a report on Monday, June 1st. Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of Ford Motor from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Friday, May 29th. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Ford Motor from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a research report on Saturday, June 13th. Barclays boosted their target price on Ford Motor from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock an "equal weight" rating in a research note on Thursday, July 9th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Ford Motor from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research report on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, five have issued a Buy rating, ten have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and an average price target of $14.79.

Get Our Latest Report on F

About Ford Motor

Ford Motor Company NYSE: F is an American multinational automaker headquartered in Dearborn, Michigan. Founded by Henry Ford in 1903, the company became an early pioneer of mass-production techniques with the Model T and the adoption of the moving assembly line. Today, Ford designs, manufactures, markets and services a broad range of vehicles and mobility solutions under the Ford and Lincoln brands, spanning passenger cars, SUVs, pickup trucks and commercial vehicles.

Ford's business activities extend beyond vehicle production to include parts and aftermarket services, fleet and commercial sales, and automotive financing through Ford Motor Credit Company.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding F? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ford Motor Company (NYSE:F - Free Report).

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Ford Motor, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Ford Motor wasn't on the list.

While Ford Motor currently has a Hold rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here