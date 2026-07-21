Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Has $551.94 Million Holdings in GE Vernova Inc. $GEV

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in GE Vernova Inc. (NYSE:GEV - Free Report) by 1.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 632,570 shares of the company's stock after purchasing an additional 11,236 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned approximately 0.24% of GE Vernova worth $551,936,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Auto Owners Insurance Co increased its holdings in shares of GE Vernova by 110,973.4% during the 4th quarter. Auto Owners Insurance Co now owns 34,858,156 shares of the company's stock valued at $2,278,224,000 after acquiring an additional 34,826,773 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in GE Vernova in the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,283,114,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its position in GE Vernova by 5,171.3% during the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 2,452,858 shares of the company's stock worth $1,603,114,000 after purchasing an additional 2,406,326 shares during the period. Corient Private Wealth LLC boosted its position in GE Vernova by 2,802.8% during the fourth quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC now owns 1,608,714 shares of the company's stock worth $1,051,407,000 after purchasing an additional 1,553,295 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its position in GE Vernova by 12.8% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,054,474 shares of the company's stock worth $3,957,024,000 after purchasing an additional 685,466 shares during the period.

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Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

GEV has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. BNP Paribas Exane lowered shares of GE Vernova from an "outperform" rating to a "neutral" rating and set a $1,190.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, April 27th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price objective on shares of GE Vernova from $1,350.00 to $1,210.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 11th. Erste Group Bank upgraded shares of GE Vernova to a "strong-buy" rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 24th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of GE Vernova from $1,110.00 to $1,250.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a report on Thursday, April 23rd. Finally, Susquehanna set a $1,300.00 target price on shares of GE Vernova in a research report on Thursday, April 23rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-two have assigned a Buy rating and five have assigned a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, GE Vernova currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $1,089.88.

Get Our Latest Analysis on GEV

GE Vernova Stock Up 2.0%

Shares of GEV stock opened at $1,079.21 on Tuesday. GE Vernova Inc. has a 12 month low of $530.16 and a 12 month high of $1,195.94. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The firm has a market cap of $290.01 billion, a PE ratio of 31.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.90 and a beta of 1.09. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $1,037.65 and a 200-day moving average of $913.55.

GE Vernova (NYSE:GEV - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 22nd. The company reported $17.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $1.95 by $15.49. The business had revenue of $9.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.19 billion. GE Vernova had a net margin of 23.81% and a return on equity of 43.97%. GE Vernova's revenue was up 17.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.91 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that GE Vernova Inc. will post 15.06 EPS for the current year.

GE Vernova Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 14th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 16th were given a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 16th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.2%. GE Vernova's dividend payout ratio is currently 5.83%.

GE Vernova News Roundup

Here are the key news stories impacting GE Vernova this week:

Insider Activity

In related news, CAO Matthew Joseph Potvin sold 2,333 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,059.09, for a total value of $2,470,856.97. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer owned 3,549 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,758,710.41. This trade represents a 39.66% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Victor Abate sold 4,819 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $948.08, for a total value of $4,568,797.52. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 1,835 shares in the company, valued at $1,739,726.80. This represents a 72.42% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. 0.21% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About GE Vernova

GE Vernova is the energy-focused company formed from the energy businesses of General Electric and operates as a publicly listed entity on the NYSE under the ticker GEV. It is organized to design, manufacture and service equipment and systems used across the power generation and energy transition value chain, bringing together legacy capabilities in conventional power, renewables and grid technologies under a single corporate platform.

The company’s offerings span large-scale power-generation equipment such as gas and steam turbines and associated generators and controls, as well as renewable energy technologies including onshore and offshore wind platforms and hydro solutions.

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