Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Has $77.36 Million Position in Rogers Corporation $ROG

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lessened its holdings in shares of Rogers Corporation (NYSE:ROG - Free Report) by 9.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 720,803 shares of the electronics maker's stock after selling 72,176 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned approximately 4.04% of Rogers worth $77,363,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

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Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in Rogers by 15.7% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,276 shares of the electronics maker's stock worth $288,000 after buying an additional 580 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Rogers by 121.3% in the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 8,376 shares of the electronics maker's stock valued at $566,000 after acquiring an additional 4,591 shares during the period. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Rogers by 5.0% in the first quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 11,221 shares of the electronics maker's stock worth $758,000 after acquiring an additional 536 shares during the last quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC grew its stake in shares of Rogers by 4.9% in the first quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 51,135 shares of the electronics maker's stock worth $3,453,000 after acquiring an additional 2,405 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in Rogers during the first quarter worth $4,345,000. Institutional investors own 96.02% of the company's stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts recently commented on ROG shares. B. Riley Financial upped their target price on shares of Rogers to $200.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Monday, June 15th. Weiss Ratings downgraded shares of Rogers from a "sell (d+)" rating to a "sell (d)" rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Zacks Research lowered shares of Rogers from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Thursday, July 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and an average price target of $200.00.

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Rogers Price Performance

Shares of ROG stock opened at $122.26 on Friday. Rogers Corporation has a one year low of $61.17 and a one year high of $169.00. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $144.06 and a 200 day moving average price of $123.45. The stock has a market cap of $2.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 69.86 and a beta of 0.48.

Rogers (NYSE:ROG - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 28th. The electronics maker reported $0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of $0.99 by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $216.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $215.00 million. Rogers had a net margin of 3.75% and a return on equity of 5.17%. Rogers has set its Q3 2026 guidance at 1.100-1.300 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Rogers Corporation will post 3.83 EPS for the current year.

Rogers Profile

Rogers Corporation NYSE: ROG is a global technology and materials company specializing in the development and manufacture of engineered materials and components. The company designs and produces a broad portfolio of high-performance elastomeric, foam, silicone, adhesive and thermal management solutions, as well as advanced circuit board laminates. Its products are engineered to meet stringent requirements in areas such as electrical insulation, thermal performance and electromagnetic shielding.

Rogers serves a diverse range of end markets, including automotive, aerospace and defense, telecommunications, consumer electronics and industrial applications.

Further Reading

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