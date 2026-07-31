Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Has $81.31 Million Position in First Financial Bankshares, Inc. $FFIN

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in First Financial Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIN - Free Report) by 1.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,760,965 shares of the bank's stock after buying an additional 45,052 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned 1.93% of First Financial Bankshares worth $81,309,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Get FFIN alerts: Sign Up

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in FFIN. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its stake in First Financial Bankshares by 3,042,660.3% during the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 21,512,315 shares of the bank's stock worth $642,573,000 after purchasing an additional 21,511,608 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of First Financial Bankshares in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $51,227,000. Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of First Financial Bankshares by 4,145.8% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,709,631 shares of the bank's stock worth $51,067,000 after buying an additional 1,669,365 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of First Financial Bankshares by 170.9% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,101,028 shares of the bank's stock worth $39,615,000 after buying an additional 694,534 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tudor Investment Corp ET AL lifted its position in shares of First Financial Bankshares by 460.0% during the 4th quarter. Tudor Investment Corp ET AL now owns 503,246 shares of the bank's stock worth $15,032,000 after buying an additional 413,376 shares during the period. 69.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

First Financial Bankshares Price Performance

NASDAQ FFIN opened at $34.92 on Friday. The stock's 50 day simple moving average is $33.89 and its 200 day simple moving average is $32.42. First Financial Bankshares, Inc. has a one year low of $28.11 and a one year high of $38.12. The firm has a market cap of $5.00 billion, a PE ratio of 18.67 and a beta of 0.81.

First Financial Bankshares (NASDAQ:FFIN - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 16th. The bank reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.50. First Financial Bankshares had a return on equity of 14.00% and a net margin of 31.03%.The company had revenue of $172.76 million for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $173.03 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.47 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that First Financial Bankshares, Inc. will post 2.04 earnings per share for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Murray Hamilton Edwards bought 1,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 11th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $33.18 per share, with a total value of $33,180.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director owned 44,634 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,480,956.12. The trade was a 2.29% increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In the last ninety days, insiders have bought 2,364 shares of company stock valued at $78,824. Company insiders own 3.80% of the company's stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have weighed in on FFIN. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their price target on First Financial Bankshares from $36.00 to $34.00 and set a "market perform" rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 9th. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued a "neutral" rating and set a $35.00 price objective (up from $34.00) on shares of First Financial Bankshares in a report on Wednesday, July 15th. Benchmark started coverage on shares of First Financial Bankshares in a research note on Wednesday, June 24th. They issued a "buy" rating and a $39.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Weiss Ratings raised shares of First Financial Bankshares from a "hold (c)" rating to a "hold (c+)" rating in a report on Monday, July 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, one has given a Buy rating and three have issued a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, First Financial Bankshares has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $36.75.

View Our Latest Analysis on First Financial Bankshares

About First Financial Bankshares

First Financial Bankshares, Inc is a regional bank holding company headquartered in Cincinnati, Ohio. Through its primary subsidiary, First Financial Bank, the company offers a full suite of banking products and services to individual, small business and commercial clients. With roots dating back to 1863, First Financial has cultivated a strong community banking heritage, combining personalized service with modern financial solutions.

The company's core business activities include commercial and consumer lending, deposit products, treasury management, mortgage origination and servicing, and wealth management.

Read More

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider First Financial Bankshares, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and First Financial Bankshares wasn't on the list.

While First Financial Bankshares currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here