Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Has $84.39 Million Holdings in Gildan Activewear, Inc. $GIL

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP decreased its holdings in Gildan Activewear, Inc. (NYSE:GIL - Free Report) TSE: GIL by 22.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,516,745 shares of the textile maker's stock after selling 433,747 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned about 0.82% of Gildan Activewear worth $84,387,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in GIL. Webster Bank N. A. bought a new stake in Gildan Activewear in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Islay Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Gildan Activewear during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Gildan Activewear by 161.8% during the second quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 555 shares of the textile maker's stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 343 shares during the period. Larson Financial Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Gildan Activewear by 3,516.7% in the fourth quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 434 shares of the textile maker's stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 422 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd raised its position in shares of Gildan Activewear by 14,833.3% in the fourth quarter. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd now owns 448 shares of the textile maker's stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 445 shares during the period. 82.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Key Headlines Impacting Gildan Activewear

Here are the key news stories impacting Gildan Activewear this week:

Positive Sentiment: Gildan reported second-quarter net sales of $1.58 billion, up 72.3% year over year, with an 11.1% operating margin and a 22.3% adjusted operating margin. The company also updated its full-year 2026 guidance, which may improve investor confidence in its earnings outlook. Gildan Reports Strong Second Quarter Results, Updates its Full Year 2026 Guidance and Announces the Sale of HanesBrands Australia

Gildan reported second-quarter net sales of $1.58 billion, up 72.3% year over year, with an 11.1% operating margin and a 22.3% adjusted operating margin. The company also updated its full-year 2026 guidance, which may improve investor confidence in its earnings outlook. Positive Sentiment: Quarterly earnings of $1.28 per share exceeded the $1.11 analyst consensus and increased from $0.97 in the prior-year quarter. The earnings beat, combined with substantial revenue growth, provided the main fundamental support for the stock. Gildan Activewear Tops Q2 Earnings Estimates

Quarterly earnings of $1.28 per share exceeded the $1.11 analyst consensus and increased from $0.97 in the prior-year quarter. The earnings beat, combined with substantial revenue growth, provided the main fundamental support for the stock. Positive Sentiment: The company announced a quarterly dividend of $0.249 per share, payable September 14 to shareholders of record August 20. The dividend represents an annualized yield of approximately 1.9%, adding to the stock’s shareholder-return appeal.

The company announced a quarterly dividend of $0.249 per share, payable September 14 to shareholders of record August 20. The dividend represents an annualized yield of approximately 1.9%, adding to the stock’s shareholder-return appeal. Neutral Sentiment: Gildan announced the sale of HanesBrands Australia. The transaction could streamline the portfolio and generate proceeds, although the immediate financial impact was not provided in the available report.

Gildan announced the sale of HanesBrands Australia. The transaction could streamline the portfolio and generate proceeds, although the immediate financial impact was not provided in the available report. Negative Sentiment: Rosen Law Firm said it is investigating potential securities claims related to allegations that Gildan issued materially misleading business information. A separate investigation cited alleged channel stuffing. These announcements raise litigation and reputational risks, although no wrongdoing has been established. Rosen Law Firm Gildan Investigation

Rosen Law Firm said it is investigating potential securities claims related to allegations that Gildan issued materially misleading business information. A separate investigation cited alleged channel stuffing. These announcements raise litigation and reputational risks, although no wrongdoing has been established. Negative Sentiment: Traders purchased 5,005 put options, versus typical daily volume of about 600. The unusually high bearish options activity signals increased downside hedging or speculation, but it does not by itself confirm a deterioration in Gildan’s fundamentals.

Gildan Activewear Price Performance

GIL stock opened at $52.40 on Friday. The company's 50-day moving average price is $54.51 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $59.48. The firm has a market cap of $9.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.82 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 2.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32. Gildan Activewear, Inc. has a 12 month low of $46.00 and a 12 month high of $73.69.

Gildan Activewear (NYSE:GIL - Get Free Report) TSE: GIL last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The textile maker reported $1.28 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $1.11 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $1.58 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.61 billion. Gildan Activewear had a net margin of 6.10% and a return on equity of 21.38%. The firm's quarterly revenue was up 72.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.97 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Gildan Activewear, Inc. will post 4.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Gildan Activewear Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 20th will be given a dividend of $0.249 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.9%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 20th. Gildan Activewear's payout ratio is currently 58.82%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on GIL. UBS Group restated a "buy" rating on shares of Gildan Activewear in a research note on Friday, July 17th. Scotia decreased their price target on shares of Gildan Activewear from $72.00 to $65.00 and set a "sector outperform" rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 17th. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce reissued an "outperform" rating and issued a $77.00 price target on shares of Gildan Activewear in a report on Friday, May 1st. Zacks Research upgraded shares of Gildan Activewear from a "strong sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Finally, Scotiabank restated a "sector outperform" rating and set a $65.00 price objective (down from $72.00) on shares of Gildan Activewear in a report on Wednesday, June 17th. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $78.21.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Gildan Activewear

Gildan Activewear Company Profile

Gildan Activewear Inc NYSE: GIL is a vertically integrated manufacturer and wholesaler of branded basic apparel, including activewear, socks, hosiery and underwear. Headquartered in Montreal, Quebec, the company produces a wide range of products such as T-shirts, fleece garments, sport shirts, performance wear, and shapewear under its Gildan, Anvil, Comfort Colors, Gold Toe, Peds and Silks brands. Leveraging its in-house knitting, dyeing, cut-and-sew and finishing operations, Gildan supplies blank apparel to screen printers, promotional product distributors and major retailers around the world.

Since its founding in 1984 by Glenn J.

Further Reading

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