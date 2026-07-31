Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Has $86.92 Million Stock Holdings in Ziff Davis, Inc. $ZD

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP cut its stake in Ziff Davis, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZD - Free Report) by 1.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,071,548 shares of the technology company's stock after selling 25,730 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned 5.47% of Ziff Davis worth $86,923,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. NBC Securities Inc. lifted its stake in Ziff Davis by 121.2% in the fourth quarter. NBC Securities Inc. now owns 885 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 485 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its position in shares of Ziff Davis by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 41,167 shares of the technology company's stock worth $1,246,000 after buying an additional 550 shares during the period. Hantz Financial Services Inc. increased its stake in shares of Ziff Davis by 212.2% in the 4th quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. now owns 868 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 590 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its stake in shares of Ziff Davis by 207.1% in the 4th quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 906 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 611 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its holdings in Ziff Davis by 226.7% in the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 990 shares of the technology company's stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 687 shares during the period. 99.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Ziff Davis Price Performance

NASDAQ:ZD opened at $52.61 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.56 and a beta of 1.08. The firm's fifty day moving average price is $49.19 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $43.02. Ziff Davis, Inc. has a one year low of $22.45 and a one year high of $54.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 1.66 and a quick ratio of 1.66.

Ziff Davis (NASDAQ:ZD - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The technology company reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.01. Ziff Davis had a return on equity of 12.17% and a net margin of 3.26%.The company had revenue of $267.64 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $264.32 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.14 earnings per share. The firm's revenue for the quarter was down 1.9% on a year-over-year basis.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have recently weighed in on ZD. Royal Bank Of Canada lifted their price objective on Ziff Davis from $40.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a report on Monday, May 11th. Piper Sandler set a $48.00 target price on Ziff Davis in a research note on Monday, May 11th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Ziff Davis from $45.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an "equal weight" rating in a report on Monday, May 11th. Zacks Research lowered shares of Ziff Davis from a "hold" rating to a "strong sell" rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Finally, Evercore restated an "outperform" rating and set a $61.00 price objective on shares of Ziff Davis in a report on Tuesday, May 12th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, five have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and a consensus target price of $47.25.

Check Out Our Latest Report on ZD

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Jeremy Rossen sold 8,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Friday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.00, for a total transaction of $376,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 14,462 shares in the company, valued at approximately $679,714. This represents a 35.62% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Kirk P. Mcdonald sold 1,075 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.65, for a total value of $50,148.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 13,468 shares of the company's stock, valued at $628,282.20. This represents a 7.39% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 31,422 shares of company stock worth $1,468,864. 3.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Ziff Davis

Ziff Davis, Inc is a digital media and internet company that operates a diverse portfolio of online brands, subscription-based services and performance marketing platforms. The company specializes in technology publishing and digital marketing solutions, offering content, reviews and insights tailored to consumer and enterprise audiences. Ziff Davis's flagship media properties include PCMag, which provides expert reviews and comparisons of consumer electronics and software, as well as IGN, a leading destination for gaming news, reviews and entertainment coverage.

Founded in 1927 by William B.

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