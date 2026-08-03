Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Increases Holdings in Privia Health Group, Inc. $PRVA

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in Privia Health Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRVA - Free Report) by 6.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,406,717 shares of the company's stock after acquiring an additional 142,679 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned 1.92% of Privia Health Group worth $49,500,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of PRVA. Bayban purchased a new position in shares of Privia Health Group in the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Hantz Financial Services Inc. boosted its stake in Privia Health Group by 456.2% in the 4th quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. now owns 1,129 shares of the company's stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 926 shares in the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its position in Privia Health Group by 579.8% during the 4th quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 1,584 shares of the company's stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 1,351 shares during the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board grew its position in Privia Health Group by 48.0% during the 2nd quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 3,700 shares of the company's stock valued at $85,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in Privia Health Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $93,000. 94.48% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Privia Health Group news, Director Matthew Shawn Morris sold 53,722 shares of Privia Health Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.24, for a total value of $1,463,387.28. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 68,188 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $1,857,441.12. The trade was a 44.07% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, CFO David Mountcastle sold 21,275 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.67, for a total transaction of $588,679.25. Following the sale, the chief financial officer owned 164,853 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $4,561,482.51. This represents a 11.43% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. In the last quarter, insiders sold 452,357 shares of company stock valued at $11,436,655. Company insiders own 5.70% of the company's stock.

Privia Health Group Price Performance

PRVA opened at $23.67 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 147.95, a PEG ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 0.85. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $24.51 and a 200-day moving average price of $23.35. Privia Health Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $18.77 and a twelve month high of $28.82.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have issued reports on PRVA shares. Evercore set a $26.00 target price on shares of Privia Health Group in a report on Wednesday, April 8th. Zacks Research cut shares of Privia Health Group from a "hold" rating to a "strong sell" rating in a report on Tuesday, July 7th. Citigroup reissued a "buy" rating on shares of Privia Health Group in a research report on Thursday, July 23rd. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Privia Health Group from $25.00 to $24.00 and set an "equal weight" rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 26th. Finally, Weiss Ratings raised Privia Health Group from a "hold (c-)" rating to a "hold (c)" rating in a research report on Thursday, July 2nd. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, two have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Privia Health Group presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $31.15.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on PRVA

Privia Health Group Company Profile

Privia Health Group NASDAQ: PRVA is a physician enablement company that partners with independent physicians, medical groups and health systems to transform the delivery of patient care. Through a clinically integrated network and a proprietary technology platform, the company supports providers in managing population health, delivering coordinated care and optimizing financial performance under both fee-for-service and value-based reimbursement models.

Founded in 2016 and headquartered in McLean, Virginia, Privia Health has rapidly expanded its footprint to serve multiple metropolitan markets across the United States.

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