Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Increases Position in Agios Pharmaceuticals, Inc. $AGIO

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in Agios Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AGIO - Free Report) by 14.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,151,614 shares of the biopharmaceutical company's stock after acquiring an additional 147,273 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned 1.94% of Agios Pharmaceuticals worth $38,940,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

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Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bellevue Group AG boosted its holdings in shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter. Bellevue Group AG now owns 3,714,736 shares of the biopharmaceutical company's stock valued at $149,110,000 after buying an additional 124,586 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals by 37.4% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,108,145 shares of the biopharmaceutical company's stock worth $84,604,000 after acquiring an additional 845,433 shares in the last quarter. Erste Asset Management GmbH lifted its position in Agios Pharmaceuticals by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Erste Asset Management GmbH now owns 2,804,900 shares of the biopharmaceutical company's stock valued at $76,343,000 after acquiring an additional 40,000 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its position in Agios Pharmaceuticals by 485.5% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,471,416 shares of the biopharmaceutical company's stock valued at $99,203,000 after acquiring an additional 2,049,287 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commodore Capital LP boosted its stake in Agios Pharmaceuticals by 6.4% in the second quarter. Commodore Capital LP now owns 2,325,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company's stock valued at $77,330,000 after acquiring an additional 140,000 shares in the last quarter.

Agios Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

Shares of AGIO stock opened at $30.54 on Tuesday. The stock's 50-day simple moving average is $34.53 and its 200-day simple moving average is $30.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.82 billion, a PE ratio of -4.36 and a beta of 0.58. Agios Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $22.24 and a fifty-two week high of $46.00.

Agios Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AGIO - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 30th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.69) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.65) by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $44.75 million during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $26.39 million. Agios Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 35.67% and a negative net margin of 418.24%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Agios Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -6.12 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. Weiss Ratings reiterated a "sell (d)" rating on shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, June 24th. Citigroup upped their target price on Agios Pharmaceuticals from $46.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Friday. Bank of America increased their price target on Agios Pharmaceuticals from $40.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 7th. HC Wainwright boosted their price target on Agios Pharmaceuticals from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals from $28.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a "sector perform" rating in a report on Tuesday, July 7th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, four have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of "Hold" and a consensus price target of $40.88.

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About Agios Pharmaceuticals

Agios Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company founded in 2008 as a spin-out from research at Dana-Farber Cancer Institute and the Broad Institute. Headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts, Agios focuses on understanding and targeting cellular metabolism to develop novel therapies for cancer and rare genetic diseases. The company's scientific platform integrates genomic discovery, metabolic profiling and precision medicine approaches to identify and advance small-molecule candidates that correct or exploit metabolic dysfunction.

Agios's lead products are IDH (isocitrate dehydrogenase) inhibitors that target specific cancer mutations.

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