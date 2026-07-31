Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Increases Stake in Prudential Public Limited Company $PUK

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in Prudential Public Limited Company (NYSE:PUK - Free Report) by 9.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,826,101 shares of the financial services provider's stock after acquiring an additional 240,416 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned 0.22% of Prudential Public worth $80,201,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

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Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PUK. Manchester Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Prudential Public by 1,103.0% in the 4th quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 794 shares of the financial services provider's stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 728 shares in the last quarter. Mcguire Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Prudential Public during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Larson Financial Group LLC increased its holdings in Prudential Public by 626.8% during the third quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 1,657 shares of the financial services provider's stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 1,429 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP increased its holdings in Prudential Public by 47.0% during the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,502 shares of the financial services provider's stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 480 shares during the period. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. raised its stake in Prudential Public by 86.6% in the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 3,683 shares of the financial services provider's stock worth $79,000 after buying an additional 1,709 shares in the last quarter. 1.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Prudential Public Trading Up 5.9%

Prudential Public stock opened at $30.99 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 0.04 and a quick ratio of 0.04. Prudential Public Limited Company has a 1-year low of $24.61 and a 1-year high of $34.03. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $27.92 and a 200-day moving average price of $29.69.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Prudential Public from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Morgan Stanley restated an "overweight" rating on shares of Prudential Public in a research note on Friday, May 15th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a "hold (c+)" rating on shares of Prudential Public in a research note on Monday, July 6th. Finally, Zacks Research downgraded shares of Prudential Public from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Tuesday, July 21st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have issued a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy".

Read Our Latest Stock Report on PUK

About Prudential Public

Prudential Public NYSE: PUK is the New York listing for Prudential plc, a London‑headquartered international life insurance and financial services group. The company provides a range of long‑term savings, retirement and protection products designed for individual and institutional customers. Its core offerings include life insurance, pensions and annuities, group protection, and wealth and asset management services delivered through both proprietary and third‑party distribution channels.

Prudential operates across multiple regions, with significant focus on fast‑growing markets in Asia and Africa alongside its established businesses in Europe and other international markets.

Further Reading

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