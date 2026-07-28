Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Increases Stock Holdings in Columbia Sportswear Company $COLM

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Columbia Sportswear Company (NASDAQ:COLM - Free Report) by 15.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,222,770 shares of the textile maker's stock after purchasing an additional 301,277 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned approximately 4.35% of Columbia Sportswear worth $121,824,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its position in Columbia Sportswear by 43.6% in the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 817 shares of the textile maker's stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 248 shares during the last quarter. Heartland Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Columbia Sportswear by 198.8% in the 1st quarter. Heartland Advisors Inc. now owns 235,091 shares of the textile maker's stock valued at $12,885,000 after purchasing an additional 156,402 shares during the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Columbia Sportswear by 51.9% in the 1st quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 87,764 shares of the textile maker's stock valued at $4,810,000 after purchasing an additional 29,974 shares during the last quarter. Calamos Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Columbia Sportswear in the 1st quarter valued at about $292,000. Finally, Calamos Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Columbia Sportswear in the 1st quarter valued at about $292,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 47.76% of the company's stock.

Get Columbia Sportswear alerts: Sign Up

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Stephen E. Babson sold 4,150 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.95, for a total transaction of $281,992.50. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 132,376 shares of the company's stock, valued at $8,994,949.20. This represents a 3.04% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Sabrina Simmons sold 1,329 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.24, for a total transaction of $81,387.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 8,260 shares of the company's stock, valued at $505,842.40. This represents a 13.86% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 9,559 shares of company stock worth $639,923. Corporate insiders own 51.90% of the company's stock.

Columbia Sportswear Trading Up 1.8%

Shares of COLM stock opened at $63.46 on Tuesday. The business's 50 day moving average is $64.06 and its two-hundred day moving average is $60.27. Columbia Sportswear Company has a twelve month low of $47.47 and a twelve month high of $69.06. The company has a market capitalization of $3.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.21 and a beta of 0.94.

Columbia Sportswear (NASDAQ:COLM - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The textile maker reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.35 by $0.30. The business had revenue of $779.01 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $758.26 million. Columbia Sportswear had a return on equity of 11.78% and a net margin of 4.98%.The company's revenue for the quarter was up .1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.75 earnings per share. Columbia Sportswear has set its FY 2026 guidance at 3.550-4.000 EPS and its Q2 2026 guidance at -0.460--0.370 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Columbia Sportswear Company will post 3.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have commented on COLM. Weiss Ratings raised Columbia Sportswear from a "sell (d+)" rating to a "hold (c-)" rating in a research report on Friday, July 10th. Zacks Research lowered shares of Columbia Sportswear from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Monday, July 20th. BTIG Research lifted their target price on shares of Columbia Sportswear from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. UBS Group reiterated a "sell" rating and issued a $47.00 price target (up from $44.00) on shares of Columbia Sportswear in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Finally, Citigroup reiterated a "neutral" rating and set a $68.00 price target (up from $67.00) on shares of Columbia Sportswear in a research note on Wednesday, July 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, five have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Columbia Sportswear has a consensus rating of "Hold" and a consensus target price of $62.83.

Get Our Latest Research Report on COLM

About Columbia Sportswear

Columbia Sportswear Company develops, sources, markets and distributes a wide range of outdoor apparel, footwear and accessories designed for activities such as hiking, skiing, snowboarding and trail running. Its product portfolio includes weatherproof jackets and pants featuring proprietary technologies like Omni-Tech® waterproofing and Omni-Heat® thermal reflective lining, as well as activewear, footwear, hats, gloves and accessories under the Columbia® brand and complementary brands.

Founded in 1938 as the Columbia Hat Company in Portland, Oregon, the company initially focused on headwear before expanding into outerwear in the 1970s with the introduction of the Bugaboo® interchange jacket.

Read More

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Columbia Sportswear, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Columbia Sportswear wasn't on the list.

While Columbia Sportswear currently has a Hold rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here