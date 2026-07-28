Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Increases Stock Position in American Healthcare REIT, Inc. $AHR

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of American Healthcare REIT, Inc. (NYSE:AHR - Free Report) by 33.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,682,894 shares of the company's stock after buying an additional 666,820 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned approximately 1.43% of American Healthcare REIT worth $126,524,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in AHR. Thames Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of American Healthcare REIT in the 4th quarter worth about $4,042,000. Strs Ohio grew its holdings in shares of American Healthcare REIT by 48.2% during the 1st quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 348,100 shares of the company's stock worth $16,416,000 after purchasing an additional 113,200 shares during the period. Hsbc Holdings PLC increased its position in American Healthcare REIT by 61.9% during the 4th quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 345,590 shares of the company's stock worth $16,259,000 after purchasing an additional 132,172 shares in the last quarter. Cbre Investment Management Listed Real Assets LLC increased its position in American Healthcare REIT by 14.5% during the 4th quarter. Cbre Investment Management Listed Real Assets LLC now owns 1,504,685 shares of the company's stock worth $70,810,000 after purchasing an additional 190,546 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Asset Management One Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in American Healthcare REIT by 16.0% in the fourth quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 291,426 shares of the company's stock valued at $14,076,000 after buying an additional 40,231 shares during the period. 16.68% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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American Healthcare REIT Stock Performance

American Healthcare REIT stock opened at $57.51 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.08 billion, a PE ratio of 99.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 0.77. American Healthcare REIT, Inc. has a one year low of $36.73 and a one year high of $58.02. The stock's 50 day moving average price is $51.16 and its 200 day moving average price is $50.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a current ratio of 0.45.

American Healthcare REIT (NYSE:AHR - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.47 by ($0.34). The firm had revenue of $650.77 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $667.57 million. American Healthcare REIT had a net margin of 4.23% and a return on equity of 3.33%. The firm's revenue was up 20.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.38 EPS. American Healthcare REIT has set its FY 2026 guidance at 2.030-2.090 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that American Healthcare REIT, Inc. will post 2.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

American Healthcare REIT Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 17th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 30th were given a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 30th. American Healthcare REIT's dividend payout ratio is presently 172.41%.

Insider Activity

In related news, CFO Brian Peay sold 25,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.70, for a total value of $1,267,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 152,700 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,741,890. The trade was a 14.07% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Mark E. Foster sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.58, for a total value of $121,450.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 52,995 shares of the company's stock, valued at $2,574,497.10. This represents a 4.50% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders have sold 29,500 shares of company stock valued at $1,485,590 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.75% of the company's stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have weighed in on AHR. Citizens Jmp lifted their price target on shares of American Healthcare REIT from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a "market outperform" rating in a research report on Monday. Weiss Ratings downgraded shares of American Healthcare REIT from a "buy (b-)" rating to a "hold (c+)" rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 2nd. KeyCorp raised their target price on shares of American Healthcare REIT from $55.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research note on Thursday, May 28th. Scotiabank reduced their target price on shares of American Healthcare REIT from $59.00 to $51.00 and set a "sector outperform" rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 18th. Finally, Barclays assumed coverage on shares of American Healthcare REIT in a research report on Tuesday, July 7th. They set an "overweight" rating and a $61.00 price target for the company. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $58.83.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on American Healthcare REIT

American Healthcare REIT Profile

American Healthcare REIT, Inc NYSE: AHR was a publicly traded real estate investment trust focused on acquiring, owning and managing healthcare‐related properties across the United States. The company's portfolio spanned senior housing communities, skilled nursing facilities, medical office buildings and outpatient care centers, all operated under long‐term net lease or triple‐net lease structures designed to provide stable, predictable rental income.

Employing a strategy of partnering with established healthcare operators, American Healthcare REIT targeted properties in both major metropolitan areas and high‐growth secondary markets to capitalize on demographic trends such as an aging population and increased demand for outpatient services.

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