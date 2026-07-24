Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Increases Stock Position in Corpay, Inc $CPAY

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Corpay, Inc (NYSE:CPAY - Free Report) by 3.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 782,500 shares of the corporate payments company's stock after buying an additional 23,646 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned approximately 1.15% of Corpay worth $227,695,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its position in Corpay by 168,603.9% during the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,489,655 shares of the corporate payments company's stock valued at $448,282,000 after acquiring an additional 1,488,772 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp increased its stake in Corpay by 4,657.7% during the fourth quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 1,044,074 shares of the corporate payments company's stock worth $314,193,000 after acquiring an additional 1,022,129 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Corpay in the 4th quarter worth about $266,190,000. Orbis Allan Gray Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Corpay by 20.8% in the 4th quarter. Orbis Allan Gray Ltd now owns 4,987,968 shares of the corporate payments company's stock worth $1,501,029,000 after purchasing an additional 859,854 shares during the period. Finally, Spruce House Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Corpay by 95.3% in the 4th quarter. Spruce House Investment Management LLC now owns 830,000 shares of the corporate payments company's stock valued at $249,772,000 after purchasing an additional 405,000 shares in the last quarter. 98.84% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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Corpay Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:CPAY opened at $364.63 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $23.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.82, a PEG ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.86, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 0.98. Corpay, Inc has a one year low of $252.84 and a one year high of $374.09. The business's 50-day simple moving average is $350.25 and its 200 day simple moving average is $333.33.

Corpay (NYSE:CPAY - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 14th. The corporate payments company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $5.63 million during the quarter. Corpay had a return on equity of 38.68% and a net margin of 24.60%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Corpay, Inc will post 25.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Wolfe Research reiterated an "outperform" rating and set a $450.00 target price on shares of Corpay in a report on Wednesday, June 3rd. Loop Capital initiated coverage on shares of Corpay in a report on Monday, May 18th. They issued a "buy" rating and a $406.00 price target on the stock. Oppenheimer reaffirmed an "outperform" rating and set a $388.00 price target on shares of Corpay in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an "overweight" rating and set a $400.00 price objective on shares of Corpay in a research note on Sunday, May 10th. Finally, Weiss Ratings raised shares of Corpay from a "hold (c+)" rating to a "buy (b-)" rating in a research report on Monday, April 27th. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have issued a Hold rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Corpay currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $382.54.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on CPAY

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, insider Armando Lins Netto sold 70,476 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Monday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $352.13, for a total transaction of $24,816,713.88. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 11,274 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $3,969,913.62. The trade was a 86.21% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Steven T. Stull sold 1,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $360.78, for a total transaction of $360,780.00. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 28,241 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,188,787.98. The trade was a 3.42% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders have sold 88,677 shares of company stock worth $31,304,091 in the last quarter. Insiders own 5.19% of the company's stock.

Corpay Company Profile

Corpay is a global corporate payments company that provides businesses with a range of payment and expense management solutions. Its services are designed to help organizations manage payables, card programs, travel and fleet-related expenses, and cross-border transactions more efficiently.

The company serves customers across a variety of industries and geographies, offering software and payment tools that streamline accounts payable, vendor payments, and workforce payments. Corpay also provides specialized solutions for fleet management and international payments, helping businesses control costs and simplify financial operations.

Corpay operates as part of the broader financial technology and payment processing sector.

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