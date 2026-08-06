Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Purchases 1,016,987 Shares of Shoals Technologies Group, Inc. $SHLS

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Shoals Technologies Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SHLS - Free Report) by 31.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,268,794 shares of the company's stock after buying an additional 1,016,987 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned approximately 2.55% of Shoals Technologies Group worth $28,083,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. KBC Group NV bought a new position in shares of Shoals Technologies Group during the first quarter worth $30,000. SEB Asset Management AB bought a new position in Shoals Technologies Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,315,000. Precision Wealth Strategies LLC bought a new position in Shoals Technologies Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $428,000. Heartland Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Shoals Technologies Group during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $6,950,000. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in Shoals Technologies Group by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 394,094 shares of the company's stock worth $2,593,000 after acquiring an additional 1,883 shares during the last quarter.

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Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have recently issued reports on SHLS shares. Oppenheimer reaffirmed an "outperform" rating and set a $13.00 price objective on shares of Shoals Technologies Group in a report on Tuesday. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on Shoals Technologies Group from $11.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 21st. Royal Bank Of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Shoals Technologies Group from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research note on Wednesday. Barclays boosted their price objective on Shoals Technologies Group from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a report on Friday, June 26th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Shoals Technologies Group from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and six have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $10.71.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on SHLS

Shoals Technologies Group Trading Down 5.9%

Shares of NASDAQ SHLS opened at $8.68 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $10.18 and a 200 day moving average price of $8.84. Shoals Technologies Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $4.43 and a 1-year high of $13.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 1.84 and a quick ratio of 1.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.93.

Shoals Technologies Group (NASDAQ:SHLS - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.10 by $0.02. Shoals Technologies Group had a net margin of 5.41% and a return on equity of 10.15%. The business had revenue of $163.37 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $160.03 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.10 earnings per share. The firm's revenue was up 47.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Shoals Technologies Group, Inc. will post 0.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Key Headlines Impacting Shoals Technologies Group

Here are the key news stories impacting Shoals Technologies Group this week:

Positive Sentiment: Second-quarter revenue rose 47.4% year over year to $163.4 million, exceeding the $160.0 million consensus estimate. Adjusted EPS of $0.12 also topped expectations of $0.10. Shoals Q2 earnings beat estimates

Second-quarter revenue rose 47.4% year over year to $163.4 million, exceeding the $160.0 million consensus estimate. Adjusted EPS of $0.12 also topped expectations of $0.10. Positive Sentiment: Adjusted EBITDA increased to $31.6 million from $24.7 million, while backlog and awarded orders reached a record $801.4 million, up 19.4% year over year and 5.7% sequentially. Battery-storage demand was cited as an important growth driver. Shoals reports second-quarter growth

Adjusted EBITDA increased to $31.6 million from $24.7 million, while backlog and awarded orders reached a record $801.4 million, up 19.4% year over year and 5.7% sequentially. Battery-storage demand was cited as an important growth driver. Positive Sentiment: Management maintained full-year 2026 revenue guidance of $600 million to $640 million and expects third-quarter revenue of $150 million to $170 million, supporting the view that demand remains resilient. Some analysts argue the market may be underestimating Shoals’ potential for margin improvement as its new facility ramps. Shoals Q2 margin review

Insider Activity

In other Shoals Technologies Group news, CFO Dominic Bardos sold 54,449 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.48, for a total value of $461,727.52. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 394,979 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,349,421.92. This trade represents a 12.12% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Bobbie Lee King, Jr. sold 10,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.41, for a total transaction of $104,100.00. Following the transaction, the insider owned 98,918 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,029,736.38. This trade represents a 9.18% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Corporate insiders own 0.81% of the company's stock.

Shoals Technologies Group Company Profile

Shoals Technologies Group, Inc is a leading provider of electrical balance-of-system (BOS) solutions for the solar energy industry. The company designs, engineers and manufactures a comprehensive portfolio of products, including junction boxes, combiner boxes, cable assemblies, power distribution units and monitoring systems. These components are critical to interconnecting photovoltaic modules, optimizing energy output and ensuring safe, reliable performance across solar installations.

Founded in 1996 and headquartered in Portland, Tennessee, Shoals has grown its manufacturing and operations footprint to serve customers around the globe.

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