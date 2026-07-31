Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Purchases 129,952 Shares of Liberty Global PLC $LILAK

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in Liberty Global PLC (NASDAQ:LILAK - Free Report) by 1.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,687,133 shares of the company's stock after purchasing an additional 129,952 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned about 4.84% of Liberty Global worth $85,439,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

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A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Rubric Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Liberty Global in the 3rd quarter valued at $86,569,000. Sculptor Capital LP bought a new position in Liberty Global during the 2nd quarter worth $3,627,000. Fourth Sail Capital LP increased its position in Liberty Global by 22.6% during the 4th quarter. Fourth Sail Capital LP now owns 2,895,728 shares of the company's stock worth $21,602,000 after buying an additional 533,221 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in Liberty Global by 253.1% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 678,043 shares of the company's stock worth $5,058,000 after buying an additional 486,022 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Liberty Global by 71.2% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,144,678 shares of the company's stock worth $8,539,000 after buying an additional 475,880 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 52.98% of the company's stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on LILAK. Weiss Ratings reissued a "sell (d-)" rating on shares of Liberty Global in a research report on Friday, July 17th. Citigroup reaffirmed a "neutral" rating and set a $8.00 price target (up from $6.45) on shares of Liberty Global in a research report on Friday, July 10th. Finally, Wall Street Zen cut shares of Liberty Global from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Saturday, May 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of "Reduce" and an average target price of $8.10.

Read Our Latest Analysis on LILAK

Liberty Global Trading Down 4.7%

NASDAQ LILAK opened at $7.99 on Friday. The firm's 50 day simple moving average is $7.41 and its 200 day simple moving average is $7.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.22 and a beta of 0.72. Liberty Global PLC has a 1 year low of $4.76 and a 1 year high of $9.13.

Liberty Global (NASDAQ:LILAK - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.04 by ($0.15). Liberty Global had a negative net margin of 11.20% and a negative return on equity of 43.70%. The firm had revenue of $1.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.09 billion.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Liberty Global news, Director John C. Malone purchased 12,406,463 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 22nd. The stock was bought at an average price of $8.63 per share, with a total value of $107,067,775.69. Following the acquisition, the director owned 21,173,018 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $182,723,145.34. This represents a 141.52% increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP John M. Winter acquired 5,071 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 26th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $19.67 per share, with a total value of $99,746.57. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president owned 64,547 shares in the company, valued at $1,269,639.49. The trade was a 8.53% increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase is available in the SEC filing. In the last quarter, insiders have purchased 14,820,228 shares of company stock worth $121,249,631. 9.66% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Liberty Global Company Profile

Liberty Global plc is a leading international telecommunications and television company, offering video, broadband Internet, fixed-line and mobile services to residential and business customers. Headquartered in London and operating as an ADR on the NASDAQ under the ticker LILAK, the company focuses on developing advanced broadband networks and delivering entertainment and connectivity solutions across Europe.

The company's core products include high-speed cable broadband, digital and interactive television, fixed-line telephony, and mobile services.

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