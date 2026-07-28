Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Purchases 53,109 Shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust $FRT

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT - Free Report) by 4.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,284,001 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock after purchasing an additional 53,109 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned approximately 1.49% of Federal Realty Investment Trust worth $136,368,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FRT. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Federal Realty Investment Trust during the 4th quarter valued at $734,290,000. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Federal Realty Investment Trust by 116.3% in the fourth quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,820,547 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock worth $183,511,000 after purchasing an additional 979,064 shares during the period. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC lifted its position in shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust by 453.1% during the third quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 587,687 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock worth $59,539,000 after purchasing an additional 481,427 shares during the last quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust during the fourth quarter worth $46,415,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust by 1,920.6% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 477,038 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock valued at $48,085,000 after purchasing an additional 453,429 shares during the period. 93.86% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Weiss Ratings upgraded shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust from a "buy (b-)" rating to a "buy (b)" rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust from $106.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a report on Tuesday, May 5th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust from $118.00 to $127.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a research report on Thursday, July 9th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust in a research note on Wednesday, July 8th. They issued an "outperform" rating and a $143.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their price target on shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust from $112.00 to $118.00 and gave the company a "hold" rating in a research note on Friday, June 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, ten have assigned a Buy rating and six have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Federal Realty Investment Trust currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $127.62.

View Our Latest Analysis on FRT

Federal Realty Investment Trust Trading Up 0.8%

NYSE:FRT opened at $127.10 on Tuesday. Federal Realty Investment Trust has a one year low of $89.99 and a one year high of $127.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a current ratio of 1.64. The firm has a market cap of $10.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.07, a P/E/G ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 0.93. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $122.21 and a 200-day simple moving average of $112.37.

Federal Realty Investment Trust Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 1st were given a $1.13 dividend. This represents a $4.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.6%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, July 1st. Federal Realty Investment Trust's payout ratio is presently 78.47%.

Federal Realty Investment Trust Profile

Federal Realty Investment Trust NYSE: FRT is a real estate investment trust specializing in the ownership, management, and redevelopment of high-quality retail, restaurant, and mixed-use properties. With a strategic focus on open-air shopping centers and lifestyle-oriented urban destinations, the company partners with leading national and regional retailers to curate environments that blend shopping, dining, entertainment, office, and residential uses. Its asset management capabilities extend from initial site selection and development through ongoing property operations and tenant relations.

Federal Realty's portfolio comprises approximately 100 properties totaling more than 25 million square feet of gross leasable area.

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