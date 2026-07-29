Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Purchases 72,781 Shares of Ollie's Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc. $OLLI

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Ollie's Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:OLLI - Free Report) by 6.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,272,306 shares of the company's stock after buying an additional 72,781 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned about 2.10% of Ollie's Bargain Outlet worth $117,098,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Ollie's Bargain Outlet by 218.8% in the 4th quarter. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC now owns 255 shares of the company's stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP increased its holdings in Ollie's Bargain Outlet by 301.8% during the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 221 shares of the company's stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 166 shares in the last quarter. Maseco LLP bought a new position in Ollie's Bargain Outlet in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its position in Ollie's Bargain Outlet by 49.2% in the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 279 shares of the company's stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CENTRAL TRUST Co boosted its stake in Ollie's Bargain Outlet by 131.6% in the first quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 477 shares of the company's stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 271 shares in the last quarter.

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Ollie's Bargain Outlet Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ OLLI opened at $68.97 on Wednesday. The company's 50 day simple moving average is $74.11 and its 200 day simple moving average is $91.30. Ollie's Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $60.29 and a fifty-two week high of $141.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.03, a P/E/G ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 0.47.

Ollie's Bargain Outlet (NASDAQ:OLLI - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, June 3rd. The company reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.87 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $658.93 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $661.65 million. Ollie's Bargain Outlet had a net margin of 9.13% and a return on equity of 13.43%. The business's quarterly revenue was up 14.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.75 EPS. Ollie's Bargain Outlet has set its FY 2026 guidance at 4.450-4.550 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Ollie's Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc. will post 4.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have recently commented on OLLI. Piper Sandler set a $114.00 target price on Ollie's Bargain Outlet in a report on Wednesday, June 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on Ollie's Bargain Outlet from $130.00 to $115.00 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on shares of Ollie's Bargain Outlet from $129.00 to $112.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, June 29th. Gordon Haskett reissued an "accumulate" rating and set a $90.00 price objective (down from $100.00) on shares of Ollie's Bargain Outlet in a report on Thursday, June 4th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a "neutral" rating and issued a $70.00 price objective (down from $152.00) on shares of Ollie's Bargain Outlet in a research report on Wednesday, July 8th. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $113.13.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Ollie's Bargain Outlet

About Ollie's Bargain Outlet

Ollie's Bargain Outlet is an American discount retailer specializing in closeout merchandise and surplus inventory across a broad range of categories. The company operates a no-frills retail format that offers branded and private-label products at significant markdowns. Its merchandise mix typically includes housewares, electronics, health and beauty items, food products, beauty supplies, books, toys, and seasonal goods.

Founded in 1982 by Oliver E. “Ollie” Rosenberg, the company is headquartered in Harrisburg, Pennsylvania.

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