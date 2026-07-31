Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Raises Holdings in Rogers Communication, Inc. $RCI

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in Rogers Communication, Inc. (NYSE:RCI - Free Report) TSE: RCI.B by 98.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,025,580 shares of the Wireless communications provider's stock after buying an additional 1,004,963 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned 0.37% of Rogers Communication worth $77,871,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

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A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Manchester Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Rogers Communication in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Farther Finance Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Rogers Communication by 107.4% during the 4th quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 786 shares of the Wireless communications provider's stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 407 shares during the last quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC grew its holdings in shares of Rogers Communication by 143.2% in the second quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC now owns 1,661 shares of the Wireless communications provider's stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 978 shares in the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in Rogers Communication by 52.6% in the second quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,981 shares of the Wireless communications provider's stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 683 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in Rogers Communication in the third quarter worth $63,000. 45.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Rogers Communication Trading Down 2.0%

Shares of RCI opened at $34.11 on Friday. Rogers Communication, Inc. has a twelve month low of $31.38 and a twelve month high of $41.14. The company has a market cap of $18.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.12, a P/E/G ratio of 4.34 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a current ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54. The company's fifty day simple moving average is $35.45 and its 200-day simple moving average is $36.49.

Rogers Communication (NYSE:RCI - Get Free Report) TSE: RCI.B last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 22nd. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $3.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $3.91 billion. Rogers Communication had a net margin of 27.54% and a return on equity of 11.56%. The firm's revenue for the quarter was up 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.14 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Rogers Communication, Inc. will post 3.27 EPS for the current year.

Rogers Communication Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 2nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 8th will be given a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.9%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 8th. Rogers Communication's payout ratio is 17.51%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have commented on RCI shares. Weiss Ratings lowered shares of Rogers Communication from a "hold (c)" rating to a "hold (c-)" rating in a research report on Thursday, July 23rd. TD Securities restated a "buy" rating on shares of Rogers Communication in a report on Thursday, July 23rd. Raymond James Financial started coverage on shares of Rogers Communication in a report on Wednesday, July 15th. They issued an "outperform" rating for the company. Barclays dropped their price target on Rogers Communication from $37.00 to $36.00 and set an "equal weight" rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 16th. Finally, Desjardins restated a "hold" rating on shares of Rogers Communication in a research report on Thursday, April 23rd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, three have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of "Hold" and an average price target of $36.00.

View Our Latest Research Report on RCI

About Rogers Communication

Rogers Communications Inc is a Canadian integrated communications and media company headquartered in Toronto, Ontario. The company provides a broad range of telecommunications services to residential and business customers across Canada, including wireless voice and data services, cable television, high-speed internet, and home phone services. In the enterprise market it offers managed IT, data center and cloud solutions, networking and connectivity services targeted to small businesses, large enterprises and public sector clients.

In addition to connectivity services, Rogers operates a significant media portfolio that includes national and regional television and radio assets, sports broadcasting properties and other content businesses.

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