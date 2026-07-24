Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Raises Position in Genuine Parts Company $GPC

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Genuine Parts Company (NYSE:GPC - Free Report) by 9.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,055,496 shares of the specialty retailer's stock after buying an additional 180,485 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned about 1.49% of Genuine Parts worth $217,354,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of GPC. Strive Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in Genuine Parts during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Olistico Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Genuine Parts in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. WPG Advisers LLC raised its holdings in shares of Genuine Parts by 213.0% in the fourth quarter. WPG Advisers LLC now owns 241 shares of the specialty retailer's stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 164 shares during the last quarter. Motiv8 Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Genuine Parts during the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd lifted its position in shares of Genuine Parts by 6,225.0% during the third quarter. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd now owns 253 shares of the specialty retailer's stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 249 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.83% of the company's stock.

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Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, insider James F. Howe sold 415 shares of Genuine Parts stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.33, for a total value of $43,296.95. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 25,589 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $2,669,700.37. This trade represents a 1.60% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Company insiders own 0.13% of the company's stock.

Genuine Parts Stock Down 0.4%

Genuine Parts stock opened at $119.94 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $109.85 and a 200-day moving average price of $115.48. The company has a quick ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. Genuine Parts Company has a twelve month low of $90.78 and a twelve month high of $151.57. The company has a market capitalization of $16.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 479.77 and a beta of 0.63.

Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 21st. The specialty retailer reported $2.15 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.08 by $0.07. Genuine Parts had a return on equity of 22.59% and a net margin of 0.13%.The business had revenue of $6.54 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.43 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.10 earnings per share. Genuine Parts's revenue for the quarter was up 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. Genuine Parts has set its FY 2026 guidance at 7.500-8.000 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Genuine Parts Company will post 7.69 EPS for the current year.

Genuine Parts Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 5th were paid a dividend of $1.0625 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 5th. This represents a $4.25 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.5%. Genuine Parts's dividend payout ratio is presently 1,700.00%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on GPC shares. Evercore reaffirmed an "outperform" rating on shares of Genuine Parts in a research report on Wednesday. UBS Group reissued a "neutral" rating and set a $122.00 target price on shares of Genuine Parts in a research report on Wednesday. Weiss Ratings restated a "hold (c-)" rating on shares of Genuine Parts in a research note on Wednesday, June 24th. DA Davidson upped their target price on Genuine Parts from $145.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Monday, July 6th. Finally, Truist Financial increased their price target on Genuine Parts from $124.00 to $126.00 and gave the company a "hold" rating in a research report on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, three have given a Buy rating and five have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Genuine Parts has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $145.00.

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Genuine Parts Profile

Genuine Parts Company NYSE: GPC is a global distributor of automotive replacement parts, industrial parts and business products with a history dating back to 1928. Headquartered in Atlanta, Georgia, the company operates a broad distribution network and retail presence serving repair shops, independent retailers, industrial customers and commercial accounts. Its business model centers on stocking and delivering a wide range of parts and supplies to support aftermarket and maintenance needs across multiple end markets.

Genuine Parts conducts its operations through several well-known operating groups and subsidiaries.

Further Reading

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