Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Raises Stake in Community Financial System, Inc. $CBU

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in Community Financial System, Inc. (NYSE:CBU - Free Report) by 1.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,818,395 shares of the bank's stock after purchasing an additional 20,428 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned approximately 3.46% of Community Financial System worth $106,647,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

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A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in CBU. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Community Financial System by 507.0% in the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 522 shares of the bank's stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 436 shares in the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Community Financial System by 177.0% in the second quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 781 shares of the bank's stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 499 shares during the period. Lipe & Dalton purchased a new position in Community Financial System during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Strs Ohio purchased a new position in Community Financial System during the first quarter valued at approximately $102,000. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in Community Financial System during the 4th quarter worth approximately $155,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.79% of the company's stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have issued reports on CBU. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Community Financial System from a "sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Saturday. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of Community Financial System from $62.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Weiss Ratings raised shares of Community Financial System from a "buy (b-)" rating to a "buy (b)" rating in a report on Thursday, July 2nd. Finally, Raymond James Financial reiterated a "strong-buy" rating and issued a $75.00 price objective on shares of Community Financial System in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, one has assigned a Buy rating and four have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Community Financial System has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $69.75.

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Community Financial System Stock Down 2.7%

CBU stock opened at $64.78 on Wednesday. The company's 50 day moving average is $65.51 and its 200 day moving average is $63.05. The stock has a market cap of $3.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.72 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. Community Financial System, Inc. has a 1-year low of $51.12 and a 1-year high of $71.11.

Community Financial System (NYSE:CBU - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The bank reported $1.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.18 by ($0.02). Community Financial System had a net margin of 21.26% and a return on equity of 11.24%. The company had revenue of $218.45 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $221.77 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.04 earnings per share. The company's revenue for the quarter was up 12.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Community Financial System, Inc. will post 4.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Community Financial System Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 13th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 15th will be given a dividend of $0.49 per share. This is an increase from Community Financial System's previous quarterly dividend of $0.47. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 15th. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.0%. Community Financial System's dividend payout ratio is 47.57%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Mark J. Bolus sold 12,191 shares of Community Financial System stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.00, for a total transaction of $816,797.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 94,060 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $6,302,020. The trade was a 11.47% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Eric Stickels sold 2,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Monday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.98, for a total transaction of $127,960.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 31,592 shares of the company's stock, valued at $2,021,256.16. This trade represents a 5.95% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders own 1.15% of the company's stock.

Key Headlines Impacting Community Financial System

Here are the key news stories impacting Community Financial System this week:

About Community Financial System

Community Financial System NYSE: CBU is the bank holding company for Community Bank, National Association, a full-service commercial bank headquartered in DeWitt, New York. Through its principal subsidiary, the company offers a range of banking and financial services designed to meet the needs of both consumer and business clients. Its organizational structure centers on community-based banking operations supported by centralized technology, risk management and administrative functions.

The company's product offerings include deposit accounts, residential and commercial mortgage loans, commercial and consumer lending, treasury and cash management services, and electronic banking.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CBU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Community Financial System, Inc. (NYSE:CBU - Free Report).

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