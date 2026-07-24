Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Reduces Position in NIKE, Inc. $NKE

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP trimmed its position in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE - Free Report) by 1.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,283,106 shares of the footwear maker's stock after selling 79,576 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned approximately 0.29% of NIKE worth $226,165,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. J. Stern & Co. LLP lifted its holdings in NIKE by 49,010.4% during the 4th quarter. J. Stern & Co. LLP now owns 48,054,542 shares of the footwear maker's stock worth $3,061,555,000 after buying an additional 47,956,692 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of NIKE in the 4th quarter valued at about $829,956,000. Harris Associates L P acquired a new stake in shares of NIKE during the 2nd quarter worth about $621,525,000. Capital World Investors raised its position in shares of NIKE by 16.2% during the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 49,069,951 shares of the footwear maker's stock worth $3,126,246,000 after acquiring an additional 6,830,938 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jasper Ridge Partners L.P. lifted its stake in NIKE by 2,492.4% during the fourth quarter. Jasper Ridge Partners L.P. now owns 4,883,229 shares of the footwear maker's stock worth $311,111,000 after purchasing an additional 4,694,859 shares during the last quarter. 64.25% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, EVP Philip Mccartney sold 17,398 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.18, for a total transaction of $803,439.64. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president owned 53,133 shares in the company, valued at $2,453,681.94. This represents a 24.67% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. The sale was made to cover tax withholding obligations related to the vesting of equity awards. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

NKE has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed an "outperform" rating and issued a $70.00 price target on shares of NIKE in a report on Wednesday, July 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on shares of NIKE from $46.00 to $42.00 and set a "neutral" rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 1st. DZ Bank restated a "buy" rating on shares of NIKE in a report on Tuesday, June 30th. Citigroup reaffirmed a "neutral" rating on shares of NIKE in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Zacks Research lowered shares of NIKE from a "hold" rating to a "strong sell" rating in a research note on Monday, June 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirteen have given a Buy rating, nineteen have given a Hold rating and four have issued a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of "Hold" and an average price target of $53.86.

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More NIKE News

Here are the key news stories impacting NIKE this week:

NIKE Trading Down 2.9%

NYSE:NKE opened at $40.99 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $60.70 billion, a PE ratio of 19.61, a P/E/G ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.12. NIKE, Inc. has a 52-week low of $40.00 and a 52-week high of $80.17. The stock's 50 day moving average price is $43.68 and its 200 day moving average price is $51.21. The company has a quick ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 1.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 30th. The footwear maker reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.11 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $10.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $10.85 billion. NIKE had a return on equity of 16.54% and a net margin of 6.70%.The firm's revenue for the quarter was down 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.14 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that NIKE, Inc. will post 1.74 EPS for the current year.

NIKE Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 1st. Investors of record on Monday, June 1st were given a $0.41 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 1st. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.0%. NIKE's dividend payout ratio is 78.47%.

NIKE Profile

Nike, Inc NYSE: NKE is a global designer, marketer and distributor of athletic footwear, apparel, equipment and accessories. Founded in 1964 as Blue Ribbon Sports by Phil Knight and Bill Bowerman and renamed Nike in 1971, the company is headquartered near Beaverton, Oregon. Nike develops and commercializes products across performance and lifestyle categories for sports including running, basketball, soccer and training, and is known for signature technologies and design-driven product lines.

The company markets products under several primary brands, including Nike, Jordan and Converse, and sells through a combination of wholesale relationships, branded retail stores and direct-to-consumer channels such as company-operated stores and digital platforms (e.g., Nike.com and mobile apps).

Further Reading

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