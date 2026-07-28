Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Sells 105,527 Shares of Materion Corporation $MTRN

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP trimmed its holdings in shares of Materion Corporation (NYSE:MTRN - Free Report) by 10.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 885,167 shares of the basic materials company's stock after selling 105,527 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned about 4.26% of Materion worth $128,030,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Materion by 28.0% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,298,956 shares of the basic materials company's stock valued at $103,098,000 after acquiring an additional 283,998 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. grew its stake in Materion by 187.4% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. now owns 167,200 shares of the basic materials company's stock valued at $20,199,000 after buying an additional 109,017 shares during the last quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd raised its holdings in Materion by 313.6% in the 2nd quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 82,019 shares of the basic materials company's stock worth $6,510,000 after acquiring an additional 62,187 shares during the period. Concentric Capital Strategies LP bought a new position in Materion in the 4th quarter worth $7,650,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Materion by 12.2% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 429,482 shares of the basic materials company's stock worth $53,393,000 after acquiring an additional 46,613 shares during the last quarter. 93.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

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Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on MTRN. Weiss Ratings raised Materion from a "hold (c)" rating to a "hold (c+)" rating in a research report on Thursday. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on Materion from $223.00 to $237.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 2nd. Finally, Robert W. Baird began coverage on Materion in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. They set an "outperform" rating for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $237.00.

View Our Latest Stock Report on Materion

Materion Stock Up 0.4%

MTRN stock opened at $242.04 on Tuesday. Materion Corporation has a twelve month low of $91.62 and a twelve month high of $298.87. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 3.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The company has a market cap of $5.03 billion, a PE ratio of 66.13 and a beta of 1.03. The business's 50-day simple moving average is $246.67 and its 200 day simple moving average is $189.00.

Materion (NYSE:MTRN - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 29th. The basic materials company reported $1.27 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $1.24 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $261.79 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $479.03 million. Materion had a return on equity of 12.45% and a net margin of 3.99%.The company's quarterly revenue was up 30.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.13 EPS. Materion has set its FY 2026 guidance at 6.000-6.50 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Materion Corporation will post 6.45 earnings per share for the current year.

Materion Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 12th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 28th were issued a $0.145 dividend. This is a boost from Materion's previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 28th. This represents a $0.58 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.2%. Materion's payout ratio is presently 15.85%.

Materion Profile

Materion Corporation NYSE: MTRN is a global supplier of advanced materials and precision-engineered solutions. The company develops and manufactures high-performance alloys, engineered clad and composite materials, precision thin film products, and advanced optical and electronic materials. Materion's offerings address critical performance requirements for industries where material properties such as strength, wear resistance, conductivity and optical clarity are paramount.

Materion's core businesses include beryllium and beryllium composites for aerospace and defense platforms, nickel- and copper-based specialty alloys for industrial and medical applications, optical coatings and substrates for scientific instrumentation, and electronic materials used in semiconductor production.

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