Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Sells 1,099,073 Shares of Tronox Holdings PLC $TROX

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP decreased its stake in shares of Tronox Holdings PLC (NYSE:TROX - Free Report) by 16.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,457,105 shares of the company's stock after selling 1,099,073 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned about 3.44% of Tronox worth $53,310,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

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Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of TROX. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in Tronox by 292.2% in the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 8,715 shares of the company's stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 6,493 shares during the last quarter. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd purchased a new position in Tronox during the 3rd quarter worth $37,000. Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Tronox in the 2nd quarter worth $38,000. Aigen Investment Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Tronox in the 4th quarter worth $43,000. Finally, Ballentine Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Tronox in the 4th quarter worth $47,000. Institutional investors own 73.36% of the company's stock.

Tronox Trading Down 6.6%

Shares of Tronox stock opened at $5.84 on Friday. Tronox Holdings PLC has a 1 year low of $2.86 and a 1 year high of $10.59. The firm has a market cap of $932.39 million, a PE ratio of -2.00 and a beta of 0.80. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $6.86 and a 200-day moving average price of $7.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.36, a current ratio of 2.42 and a quick ratio of 0.66.

Tronox (NYSE:TROX - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.55) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of ($0.48) by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $760.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $751.38 million. Tronox had a negative return on equity of 19.93% and a negative net margin of 15.82%.The company's revenue for the quarter was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.15) earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Tronox Holdings PLC will post -1.27 EPS for the current year.

Tronox Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 9th. Investors of record on Monday, August 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.4%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 10th. Tronox's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -6.85%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

TROX has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a $10.00 price target on shares of Tronox in a research report on Wednesday, May 20th. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of Tronox from $7.50 to $9.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a research report on Thursday, April 9th. Weiss Ratings lowered shares of Tronox from a "sell (d)" rating to a "sell (d-)" rating in a research note on Monday, May 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on shares of Tronox from $9.00 to $6.50 and set a "sell" rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Finally, Truist Financial raised shares of Tronox from a "sell" rating to a "hold" rating and set a $7.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, six have issued a Hold rating and three have issued a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of "Reduce" and an average target price of $6.79.

View Our Latest Analysis on TROX

Tronox Profile

Tronox Holdings plc is a vertically integrated global producer of titanium dioxide (TiO₂) pigment and specialty materials. The company's operations encompass the full supply chain for TiO₂, from mining and processing titanium-bearing ores—such as ilmenite and rutile—to the production of high-purity pigment for use in paints, coatings, plastics, paper and other industrial applications. In addition to TiO₂, Tronox's product portfolio includes zircon, rare earth byproducts and other specialty minerals that serve a range of industrial markets.

Tronox operates a network of mines, processing facilities and pigment plants located across North America, Europe, the Middle East, Australia and South Africa.

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