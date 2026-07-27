Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Sells 13,337 Shares of Core Natural Resources, Inc. $CNR

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lowered its holdings in Core Natural Resources, Inc. (NYSE:CNR - Free Report) by 1.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,372,942 shares of the energy company's stock after selling 13,337 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned 2.71% of Core Natural Resources worth $143,795,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

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Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CNR. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Core Natural Resources by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,669,844 shares of the energy company's stock valued at $501,838,000 after acquiring an additional 39,557 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its position in Core Natural Resources by 7.8% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,707,442 shares of the energy company's stock worth $328,146,000 after acquiring an additional 267,925 shares during the period. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. acquired a new position in Core Natural Resources during the 4th quarter valued at $86,297,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in Core Natural Resources by 5.7% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 751,224 shares of the energy company's stock valued at $66,491,000 after purchasing an additional 40,383 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goehring & Rozencwajg Associates LLC raised its stake in Core Natural Resources by 134.0% during the 1st quarter. Goehring & Rozencwajg Associates LLC now owns 708,225 shares of the energy company's stock valued at $74,172,000 after purchasing an additional 405,505 shares during the last quarter. 86.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Core Natural Resources Trading Up 0.2%

Shares of CNR stock opened at $83.34 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $85.62 and a 200-day moving average of $90.78. The stock has a market cap of $4.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -68.31 and a beta of 0.15. Core Natural Resources, Inc. has a 52-week low of $68.78 and a 52-week high of $114.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 1.70.

Core Natural Resources (NYSE:CNR - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The energy company reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $899.48 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.06 billion. Core Natural Resources had a negative net margin of 1.49% and a negative return on equity of 1.69%. The firm's revenue was up 94.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $3.39 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Core Natural Resources, Inc. will post 2.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Core Natural Resources Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 29th were issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 29th. Core Natural Resources's payout ratio is presently -32.79%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

CNR has been the topic of several research analyst reports. B. Riley Financial restated a "buy" rating on shares of Core Natural Resources in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Core Natural Resources from a "sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Saturday, May 9th. Zacks Research upgraded shares of Core Natural Resources from a "strong sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 24th. Weiss Ratings downgraded Core Natural Resources from a "hold (c-)" rating to a "sell (d+)" rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 23rd. Finally, UBS Group lowered their price target on Core Natural Resources from $107.00 to $100.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 30th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $112.50.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on CNR

About Core Natural Resources

Core Natural Resources, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells bituminous coal in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Pennsylvania Mining Complex (PAMC) and CONSOL Marine Terminal. The company's PAMC segment engages in the mining, preparing, and marketing of bituminous coal to power generators, industrial end-users, and metallurgical end-users. This segment includes the Bailey Mine, the Enlow Fork Mine, the Harvey Mine, and the central preparation plant.

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