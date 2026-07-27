Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Sells 20,281 Shares of Installed Building Products, Inc. $IBP

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP cut its position in Installed Building Products, Inc. (NYSE:IBP - Free Report) by 3.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 526,794 shares of the construction company's stock after selling 20,281 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned about 1.96% of Installed Building Products worth $139,665,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

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Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of IBP. Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Installed Building Products by 21.4% in the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 123,264 shares of the construction company's stock valued at $31,973,000 after acquiring an additional 21,705 shares in the last quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. grew its position in shares of Installed Building Products by 7.6% during the fourth quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 128,911 shares of the construction company's stock worth $33,438,000 after purchasing an additional 9,080 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its position in shares of Installed Building Products by 107.3% during the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 9,227 shares of the construction company's stock worth $2,393,000 after purchasing an additional 4,777 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its stake in Installed Building Products by 36,067.1% during the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 54,974 shares of the construction company's stock valued at $14,260,000 after purchasing an additional 54,822 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new stake in Installed Building Products during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,359,000. 99.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Installed Building Products Stock Performance

NYSE IBP opened at $227.55 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 3.35 and a quick ratio of 2.76. Installed Building Products, Inc. has a 1-year low of $193.11 and a 1-year high of $349.00. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $216.83 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $264.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.13 billion, a PE ratio of 24.26, a P/E/G ratio of 5.45 and a beta of 1.69.

Installed Building Products (NYSE:IBP - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The construction company reported $1.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.96 by ($0.17). The firm had revenue of $660.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $668.92 million. Installed Building Products had a return on equity of 42.28% and a net margin of 8.65%.The firm's revenue was down 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.08 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Installed Building Products, Inc. will post 9.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Installed Building Products Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Monday, June 15th were paid a dividend of $0.39 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 15th. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.7%. Installed Building Products's dividend payout ratio is presently 16.63%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Installed Building Products

In other Installed Building Products news, CFO Michael Thomas Miller acquired 2,400 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 11th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $207.82 per share, for a total transaction of $498,768.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 33,219 shares of the company's stock, valued at $6,903,572.58. This trade represents a 7.79% increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, COO Brad A. Wheeler acquired 716 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Monday, May 11th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $209.13 per share, with a total value of $149,737.08. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief operating officer directly owned 14,988 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,134,440.44. This represents a 5.02% increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase is available in the SEC filing. Insiders have acquired 5,036 shares of company stock worth $1,042,807 over the last three months. 13.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

IBP has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Royal Bank Of Canada set a $242.00 price target on Installed Building Products in a research note on Monday, May 11th. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Installed Building Products from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Sunday, March 29th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of Installed Building Products from $285.00 to $250.00 and set an "equal weight" rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on shares of Installed Building Products from $331.00 to $285.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Installed Building Products from $284.00 to $195.00 and set an "underweight" rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, thirteen have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Installed Building Products presently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and a consensus target price of $247.67.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Installed Building Products

Installed Building Products Company Profile

Installed Building Products, Inc NYSE: IBP is a leading national installer of specialty building products serving the U.S. residential construction market. The company partners with homebuilders and contractors to deliver a comprehensive range of interior and exterior finishing services, including insulation, drywall finishing, protective coatings and basement waterproofing systems. By offering a single-source solution, Installed Building Products helps streamline project coordination and ensures consistent service quality across multiple trades.

Founded in 1977 and headquartered in Columbus, Ohio, Installed Building Products has expanded from a regional insulation installer into a nationwide platform operating in nearly every state.

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