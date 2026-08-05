Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Sells 22,459 Shares of CG Oncology, Inc. $CGON

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP reduced its holdings in CG Oncology, Inc. (NASDAQ:CGON - Free Report) by 4.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 438,673 shares of the company's stock after selling 22,459 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned approximately 0.50% of CG Oncology worth $29,689,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

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Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its stake in shares of CG Oncology by 8.8% in the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 5,999,790 shares of the company's stock worth $249,111,000 after acquiring an additional 487,011 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in CG Oncology by 116.7% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,443,144 shares of the company's stock valued at $142,961,000 after buying an additional 1,854,386 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its stake in CG Oncology by 46.4% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,996,695 shares of the company's stock valued at $124,423,000 after buying an additional 950,028 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of CG Oncology by 15.0% during the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,164,214 shares of the company's stock worth $56,270,000 after buying an additional 281,637 shares in the last quarter. Finally, RTW Investments LP boosted its holdings in shares of CG Oncology by 18.3% during the 4th quarter. RTW Investments LP now owns 2,012,127 shares of the company's stock worth $83,544,000 after buying an additional 310,911 shares in the last quarter. 26.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts recently commented on CGON shares. Wall Street Zen lowered CG Oncology from a "hold" rating to a "sell" rating in a research report on Saturday, April 25th. Truist Financial reiterated a "buy" rating and issued a $82.00 price target (up from $77.00) on shares of CG Oncology in a report on Thursday, May 14th. Royal Bank Of Canada boosted their price objective on CG Oncology from $79.00 to $81.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a report on Monday, May 11th. Wedbush increased their target price on CG Oncology from $77.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a report on Monday, May 11th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on CG Oncology from $91.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a report on Monday, May 11th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, two have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $81.73.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on CGON

Insider Buying and Selling at CG Oncology

In other news, Director Brian Guan-Chyun Liu bought 371,085 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 25th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $66.87 per share, for a total transaction of $24,814,453.95. Following the completion of the purchase, the director directly owned 1,886,236 shares in the company, valued at $126,132,601.32. This represents a 24.49% increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Leonard E. Post sold 5,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total value of $350,000.00. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 5,000 shares in the company, valued at $350,000. This represents a 50.00% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 37,129 shares of company stock valued at $2,663,817. Company insiders own 4.80% of the company's stock.

CG Oncology Stock Up 3.3%

CGON stock opened at $71.40 on Wednesday. CG Oncology, Inc. has a 12-month low of $23.65 and a 12-month high of $77.00. The firm has a market cap of $6.30 billion, a PE ratio of -30.64 and a beta of 0.23. The business has a 50 day moving average of $66.35 and a 200-day moving average of $63.59.

CG Oncology (NASDAQ:CGON - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.71) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of ($0.58) by ($0.13). The firm had revenue of $1.08 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.45 million. On average, research analysts expect that CG Oncology, Inc. will post -2.89 earnings per share for the current year.

CG Oncology Profile

CG Oncology, Inc NASDAQ: CGON is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on the discovery and development of novel antibody-based immunotherapies for the treatment of solid tumor cancers. The company leverages a platform-driven approach to identify and optimize antibody candidates that engage key immune checkpoints and co-stimulatory pathways within the tumor microenvironment. Its pipeline encompasses multiple preclinical programs alongside early-phase clinical trials designed to assess safety, dosing and preliminary anti-tumor activity.

Headquartered in South San Francisco, California, CG Oncology conducts clinical research primarily in the United States, collaborating with leading academic medical centers and contract research organizations to advance its lead candidates.

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