Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Sells 306,978 Shares of LyondellBasell Industries N.V. $LYB

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP decreased its position in LyondellBasell Industries N.V. (NYSE:LYB - Free Report) by 16.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,530,275 shares of the specialty chemicals company's stock after selling 306,978 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned 0.47% of LyondellBasell Industries worth $123,325,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Woodline Partners LP increased its stake in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 40.4% during the 1st quarter. Woodline Partners LP now owns 21,899 shares of the specialty chemicals company's stock worth $1,542,000 after purchasing an additional 6,297 shares during the last quarter. Focus Partners Wealth increased its holdings in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 35.4% in the first quarter. Focus Partners Wealth now owns 6,866 shares of the specialty chemicals company's stock valued at $483,000 after purchasing an additional 1,796 shares during the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its position in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 69.5% in the second quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 29,488 shares of the specialty chemicals company's stock valued at $1,706,000 after purchasing an additional 12,087 shares during the period. Cerity Partners LLC raised its position in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 13.9% in the second quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 49,348 shares of the specialty chemicals company's stock valued at $2,855,000 after purchasing an additional 6,032 shares during the period. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 9.9% during the 2nd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 41,416 shares of the specialty chemicals company's stock worth $2,397,000 after buying an additional 3,715 shares during the last quarter. 71.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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LyondellBasell Industries Price Performance

Shares of LYB opened at $58.68 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.54 and a quick ratio of 1.03. LyondellBasell Industries N.V. has a 1 year low of $41.58 and a 1 year high of $83.94. The business has a 50-day moving average of $61.34 and a 200-day moving average of $63.51. The company has a market capitalization of $18.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -23.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.20 and a beta of 0.32.

LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 1st. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.31 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $7.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.53 billion. LyondellBasell Industries had a negative net margin of 2.68% and a positive return on equity of 5.68%. The company's quarterly revenue was down 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.33 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that LyondellBasell Industries N.V. will post 8.57 earnings per share for the current year.

LyondellBasell Industries Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 8th. Investors of record on Monday, June 1st were given a $0.69 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 1st. This represents a $2.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.7%. LyondellBasell Industries's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -110.84%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have weighed in on LYB. Wolfe Research increased their price target on shares of LyondellBasell Industries from $38.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an "underperform" rating in a report on Tuesday, April 14th. Mizuho reduced their price objective on LyondellBasell Industries from $76.00 to $62.00 and set a "neutral" rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 1st. Alembic Global Advisors decreased their target price on LyondellBasell Industries from $95.00 to $83.00 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on LyondellBasell Industries from $50.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a research note on Monday, May 4th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upgraded LyondellBasell Industries from an "equal weight" rating to an "overweight" rating and boosted their price target for the company from $80.00 to $98.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have issued a Buy rating, eight have given a Hold rating and four have assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and an average price target of $71.94.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on LYB

About LyondellBasell Industries

LyondellBasell Industries N.V. NYSE: LYB is a global chemical company headquartered in Houston, Texas, that specializes in the production of polyolefins and advanced polymers. Through its extensive portfolio, the company supplies raw materials for a wide range of end markets, including packaging, automotive, construction, electronics and consumer goods. By combining proprietary process technologies with expertise in catalysts, LyondellBasell aims to deliver value-added solutions that enhance product performance and sustainability.

The company's integrated operations encompass the manufacture of olefins and polyolefins, advanced polymer products, chemical intermediates and refining activities.

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