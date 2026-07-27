Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Sells 34,571 Shares of Jacobs Solutions Inc. $J

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lessened its stake in shares of Jacobs Solutions Inc. (NYSE:J - Free Report) by 3.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,115,663 shares of the company's stock after selling 34,571 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned about 0.95% of Jacobs Solutions worth $141,981,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

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A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Empowered Funds LLC grew its position in Jacobs Solutions by 92.3% in the 1st quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 6,720 shares of the company's stock worth $812,000 after purchasing an additional 3,226 shares during the period. Woodline Partners LP raised its stake in Jacobs Solutions by 38.7% during the 1st quarter. Woodline Partners LP now owns 10,353 shares of the company's stock valued at $1,252,000 after buying an additional 2,891 shares during the last quarter. Sivia Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Jacobs Solutions during the 2nd quarter valued at $321,000. Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Jacobs Solutions by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 15,022 shares of the company's stock valued at $1,975,000 after buying an additional 248 shares during the period. Finally, AXA S.A. boosted its stake in shares of Jacobs Solutions by 14.9% in the 2nd quarter. AXA S.A. now owns 19,670 shares of the company's stock worth $2,586,000 after buying an additional 2,556 shares during the last quarter. 85.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Jacobs Solutions Trading Up 0.0%

NYSE:J opened at $134.57 on Monday. Jacobs Solutions Inc. has a one year low of $105.68 and a one year high of $168.44. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $123.84 and a 200-day moving average price of $129.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 1.43.

Jacobs Solutions (NYSE:J - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The company reported $1.75 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.64 by $0.11. Jacobs Solutions had a return on equity of 22.29% and a net margin of 2.92%.The company had revenue of $2.33 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.28 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.43 earnings per share. Jacobs Solutions's quarterly revenue was up 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Jacobs Solutions has set its FY 2026 guidance at 7.100-7.350 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Jacobs Solutions Inc. will post 7.23 EPS for the current year.

Jacobs Solutions Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 19th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 22nd were paid a $0.36 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 22nd. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.1%. Jacobs Solutions's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 44.72%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts recently commented on the company. Truist Financial cut their price objective on Jacobs Solutions from $150.00 to $149.00 and set a "hold" rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 2nd. Weiss Ratings downgraded Jacobs Solutions from a "hold (c)" rating to a "hold (c-)" rating in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Royal Bank Of Canada raised their target price on Jacobs Solutions from $169.00 to $171.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on Jacobs Solutions from $137.00 to $131.00 and set an "equal weight" rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. Finally, KeyCorp reduced their price target on shares of Jacobs Solutions from $154.00 to $150.00 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and six have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $153.30.

View Our Latest Research Report on J

Insider Transactions at Jacobs Solutions

In other news, Director Manuel J. Fernandez bought 403 shares of Jacobs Solutions stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 8th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $121.93 per share, with a total value of $49,137.79. Following the acquisition, the director owned 12,251 shares of the company's stock, valued at $1,493,764.43. The trade was a 3.40% increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Robert V. Pragada bought 3,601 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Friday, May 15th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $111.09 per share, for a total transaction of $400,035.09. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer owned 333,755 shares in the company, valued at $37,076,842.95. This trade represents a 1.09% increase in their position. Additional details regarding this purchase are available in the official SEC disclosure. Over the last ninety days, insiders have bought 4,257 shares of company stock worth $477,651. Insiders own 0.48% of the company's stock.

About Jacobs Solutions

Jacobs Solutions Inc, commonly known as Jacobs, is a global professional services firm that provides technical, engineering, scientific and project delivery expertise across a broad range of industries. Founded in 1947 by Joseph J. Jacobs in Pasadena, California, the company evolved from a regional engineering consultancy into a diversified provider of design, program and construction management, operations and maintenance, and scientific services for complex infrastructure and industrial programs.

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