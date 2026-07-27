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Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Sells 34,571 Shares of Jacobs Solutions Inc. $J

Written by MarketBeat
July 27, 2026
Jacobs Solutions logo with Business Services background
Image from MarketBeat Media, LLC.

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lessened its stake in shares of Jacobs Solutions Inc. (NYSE:J - Free Report) by 3.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,115,663 shares of the company's stock after selling 34,571 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned about 0.95% of Jacobs Solutions worth $141,981,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Empowered Funds LLC grew its position in Jacobs Solutions by 92.3% in the 1st quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 6,720 shares of the company's stock worth $812,000 after purchasing an additional 3,226 shares during the period. Woodline Partners LP raised its stake in Jacobs Solutions by 38.7% during the 1st quarter. Woodline Partners LP now owns 10,353 shares of the company's stock valued at $1,252,000 after buying an additional 2,891 shares during the last quarter. Sivia Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Jacobs Solutions during the 2nd quarter valued at $321,000. Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Jacobs Solutions by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 15,022 shares of the company's stock valued at $1,975,000 after buying an additional 248 shares during the period. Finally, AXA S.A. boosted its stake in shares of Jacobs Solutions by 14.9% in the 2nd quarter. AXA S.A. now owns 19,670 shares of the company's stock worth $2,586,000 after buying an additional 2,556 shares during the last quarter. 85.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Jacobs Solutions Trading Up 0.0%

NYSE:J opened at $134.57 on Monday. Jacobs Solutions Inc. has a one year low of $105.68 and a one year high of $168.44. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $123.84 and a 200-day moving average price of $129.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 1.43.

Jacobs Solutions (NYSE:J - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The company reported $1.75 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.64 by $0.11. Jacobs Solutions had a return on equity of 22.29% and a net margin of 2.92%.The company had revenue of $2.33 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.28 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.43 earnings per share. Jacobs Solutions's quarterly revenue was up 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Jacobs Solutions has set its FY 2026 guidance at 7.100-7.350 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Jacobs Solutions Inc. will post 7.23 EPS for the current year.

Jacobs Solutions Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 19th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 22nd were paid a $0.36 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 22nd. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.1%. Jacobs Solutions's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 44.72%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts recently commented on the company. Truist Financial cut their price objective on Jacobs Solutions from $150.00 to $149.00 and set a "hold" rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 2nd. Weiss Ratings downgraded Jacobs Solutions from a "hold (c)" rating to a "hold (c-)" rating in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Royal Bank Of Canada raised their target price on Jacobs Solutions from $169.00 to $171.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on Jacobs Solutions from $137.00 to $131.00 and set an "equal weight" rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. Finally, KeyCorp reduced their price target on shares of Jacobs Solutions from $154.00 to $150.00 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and six have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $153.30.

View Our Latest Research Report on J

Insider Transactions at Jacobs Solutions

In other news, Director Manuel J. Fernandez bought 403 shares of Jacobs Solutions stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 8th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $121.93 per share, with a total value of $49,137.79. Following the acquisition, the director owned 12,251 shares of the company's stock, valued at $1,493,764.43. The trade was a 3.40% increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Robert V. Pragada bought 3,601 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Friday, May 15th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $111.09 per share, for a total transaction of $400,035.09. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer owned 333,755 shares in the company, valued at $37,076,842.95. This trade represents a 1.09% increase in their position. Additional details regarding this purchase are available in the official SEC disclosure. Over the last ninety days, insiders have bought 4,257 shares of company stock worth $477,651. Insiders own 0.48% of the company's stock.

About Jacobs Solutions

(Free Report)

Jacobs Solutions Inc, commonly known as Jacobs, is a global professional services firm that provides technical, engineering, scientific and project delivery expertise across a broad range of industries. Founded in 1947 by Joseph J. Jacobs in Pasadena, California, the company evolved from a regional engineering consultancy into a diversified provider of design, program and construction management, operations and maintenance, and scientific services for complex infrastructure and industrial programs.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding J? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Jacobs Solutions Inc. (NYSE:J - Free Report).

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for Jacobs Solutions (NYSE:J)

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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