Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Sells 417,994 Shares of MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc. $MTSI

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP reduced its position in shares of MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTSI - Free Report) by 44.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 529,138 shares of the semiconductor company's stock after selling 417,994 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned 0.71% of MACOM Technology Solutions worth $117,466,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. KBC Group NV increased its holdings in MACOM Technology Solutions by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 23,823 shares of the semiconductor company's stock valued at $5,290,000 after buying an additional 210 shares during the period. Trivest Advisors Ltd bought a new position in MACOM Technology Solutions in the first quarter valued at approximately $14,301,000. Swiss National Bank boosted its position in shares of MACOM Technology Solutions by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 133,550 shares of the semiconductor company's stock worth $29,657,000 after purchasing an additional 1,300 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its position in shares of MACOM Technology Solutions by 3.9% during the first quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 110,216 shares of the semiconductor company's stock worth $24,476,000 after purchasing an additional 4,104 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of MACOM Technology Solutions by 4.2% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 400,926 shares of the semiconductor company's stock worth $89,034,000 after acquiring an additional 16,043 shares in the last quarter. 76.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, SVP Donghyun Thomas Hwang sold 3,718 shares of MACOM Technology Solutions stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $276.74, for a total value of $1,028,919.32. Following the transaction, the senior vice president owned 34,886 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,654,351.64. This trade represents a 9.63% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, Director Geoffrey G. Ribar sold 1,623 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Monday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $361.84, for a total value of $587,266.32. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 12,563 shares of the company's stock, valued at $4,545,795.92. This trade represents a 11.44% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders sold a total of 78,096 shares of company stock valued at $28,760,941 over the last three months. 0.36% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

MTSI has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Truist Financial raised their price objective on shares of MACOM Technology Solutions from $261.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Friday, May 8th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a "hold (c+)" rating on shares of MACOM Technology Solutions in a research report on Friday, May 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of MACOM Technology Solutions from $240.00 to $345.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a report on Friday, May 8th. Susquehanna dropped their price target on MACOM Technology Solutions from $350.00 to $300.00 and set a "neutral" rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 21st. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on shares of MACOM Technology Solutions from $400.00 to $450.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a report on Friday, May 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have issued a Buy rating and four have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $330.45.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on MTSI

MACOM Technology Solutions Stock Down 5.3%

Shares of NASDAQ MTSI opened at $249.23 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 107.89, a PEG ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 1.65. The stock's fifty day moving average is $344.47 and its 200 day moving average is $283.71. MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $118.16 and a 52 week high of $418.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 5.84 and a current ratio of 7.52.

MACOM Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:MTSI - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The semiconductor company reported $1.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $1.07 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $288.95 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $285.20 million. MACOM Technology Solutions had a net margin of 16.46% and a return on equity of 16.01%. The business's revenue for the quarter was up 22.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.85 earnings per share. MACOM Technology Solutions has set its Q3 2026 guidance at 1.310-1.370 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc. will post 3.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

MACOM Technology Solutions Profile

MACOM Technology Solutions is a semiconductor company specializing in high-performance analog, microwave, millimeter-wave and photonic semiconductor solutions. Its product portfolio includes amplifiers, switches, modulators, detectors and integrated circuits designed to optimize signal integrity, power management and data transmission. MACOM's offerings address both digital and optical domains, providing critical building blocks for next-generation communications infrastructure.

The company's solutions serve a diverse set of end markets, including wireless and wireline telecom, data centers, satellite communications, aerospace and defense, industrial and automotive applications.

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