Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Sells 761,284 Shares of Harley-Davidson, Inc. $HOG

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP decreased its position in Harley-Davidson, Inc. (NYSE:HOG - Free Report) by 11.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,844,941 shares of the company's stock after selling 761,284 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned approximately 5.36% of Harley-Davidson worth $118,179,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

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Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of HOG. Pinnacle Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Harley-Davidson during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its holdings in Harley-Davidson by 48.9% during the 4th quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,764 shares of the company's stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 579 shares during the period. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. raised its position in Harley-Davidson by 153.8% during the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 2,109 shares of the company's stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 1,278 shares during the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. raised its position in Harley-Davidson by 1,758.9% during the 1st quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 2,937 shares of the company's stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 2,779 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Johnson Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Harley-Davidson by 15,387.5% in the 3rd quarter. Johnson Financial Group Inc. now owns 3,717 shares of the company's stock worth $104,000 after buying an additional 3,693 shares during the period. 85.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Harley-Davidson Price Performance

HOG opened at $25.30 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.90, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The company has a market cap of $2.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 18.24 and a beta of 1.26. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $25.20 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $22.42. Harley-Davidson, Inc. has a 12-month low of $17.09 and a 12-month high of $31.25.

Harley-Davidson (NYSE:HOG - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 23rd. The company reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $1.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $1.17 billion. Harley-Davidson had a net margin of 4.78% and a return on equity of 6.28%. The company's quarterly revenue was down 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.88 EPS. Research analysts predict that Harley-Davidson, Inc. will post 0.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Harley-Davidson Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 25th. Investors of record on Monday, June 8th were paid a dividend of $0.1875 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 8th. This represents a $0.75 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.0%. Harley-Davidson's payout ratio is presently 46.01%.

Insider Activity

In other Harley-Davidson news, CFO Jonathan R. Root sold 1,554 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.44, for a total value of $37,979.76. Following the sale, the chief financial officer owned 29,400 shares in the company, valued at approximately $718,536. This represents a 5.02% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, insider Paul J. Krause sold 1,564 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.00, for a total transaction of $40,664.00. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 30,012 shares of the company's stock, valued at $780,312. This represents a 4.95% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Insiders have sold 4,672 shares of company stock worth $116,266 in the last three months. 0.97% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Harley-Davidson from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a research report on Sunday, July 12th. Loop Capital raised Harley-Davidson from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating and set a $32.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, July 20th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Harley-Davidson from $15.00 to $19.00 and gave the company an "underweight" rating in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Wolfe Research restated an "outperform" rating on shares of Harley-Davidson in a report on Monday, June 15th. Finally, Weiss Ratings raised shares of Harley-Davidson from a "sell (d+)" rating to a "hold (c-)" rating in a research report on Thursday, June 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, four have issued a Buy rating, five have issued a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Harley-Davidson presently has an average rating of "Hold" and an average target price of $26.11.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Harley-Davidson

About Harley-Davidson

Harley-Davidson, Inc is a renowned American motorcycle manufacturer best known for its heavyweight cruiser and touring bikes. Founded in 1903 in Milwaukee, Wisconsin, the company has built a strong reputation for producing distinctive motorcycles characterized by their signature V-twin engines, chrome finishes and robust frames. Harley-Davidson markets its products globally through a network of franchised dealerships and focuses on delivering an immersive brand experience to its customers, emphasizing lifestyle and community alongside its motorcycles.

In addition to its core motorcycle business, Harley-Davidson offers an extensive range of parts, accessories and apparel under its Genuine Motor Parts & Accessories and MotorClothes lines.

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