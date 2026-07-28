Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Sells 76,727 Shares of Brinker International, Inc. $EAT

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lessened its holdings in Brinker International, Inc. (NYSE:EAT - Free Report) by 8.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 882,783 shares of the restaurant operator's stock after selling 76,727 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned approximately 2.06% of Brinker International worth $126,017,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Aberdeen Group plc raised its position in shares of Brinker International by 8.7% during the fourth quarter. Aberdeen Group plc now owns 136,564 shares of the restaurant operator's stock worth $19,600,000 after acquiring an additional 10,891 shares during the last quarter. Swedbank AB acquired a new position in shares of Brinker International in the first quarter worth approximately $3,855,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC boosted its holdings in Brinker International by 155.9% in the fourth quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 33,416 shares of the restaurant operator's stock valued at $4,803,000 after acquiring an additional 20,356 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its holdings in Brinker International by 78.0% in the first quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 143,484 shares of the restaurant operator's stock valued at $20,568,000 after acquiring an additional 62,878 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Integrated Advisors Network LLC increased its position in Brinker International by 357.3% during the 1st quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC now owns 7,550 shares of the restaurant operator's stock valued at $1,078,000 after purchasing an additional 5,899 shares during the period.

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Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

EAT has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Brinker International from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research note on Thursday, July 16th. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of Brinker International from $190.00 to $186.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 13th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Brinker International from $205.00 to $207.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Stephens initiated coverage on shares of Brinker International in a research report on Friday, July 17th. They set an "overweight" rating and a $220.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Weiss Ratings upgraded Brinker International from a "hold (c)" rating to a "hold (c+)" rating in a report on Tuesday, June 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fourteen have issued a Buy rating and seven have given a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $191.20.

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Brinker International Stock Up 4.3%

Shares of NYSE:EAT opened at $195.04 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a current ratio of 0.40. Brinker International, Inc. has a 52-week low of $100.30 and a 52-week high of $197.99. The business's 50 day simple moving average is $163.16 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $154.72. The firm has a market cap of $8.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.12, a PEG ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.24.

Brinker International (NYSE:EAT - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The restaurant operator reported $2.90 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $2.85 by $0.05. Brinker International had a return on equity of 123.22% and a net margin of 8.07%.The company had revenue of $1.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.47 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.66 earnings per share. Brinker International's revenue for the quarter was up 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. Brinker International has set its FY 2026 guidance at 10.60-10.850 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Brinker International, Inc. will post 10.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Brinker International

Brinker International, Inc NYSE: EAT is a leading global operator of casual dining restaurants. The company's portfolio is anchored by its flagship Chili's® Grill & Bar concept and Maggiano's® Little Italy full‐service restaurants, offering a range of American‐style menu items, handcrafted cocktails and family‐friendly dining experiences. Through dine‐in, takeout, delivery and catering services, Brinker seeks to meet consumer preferences across multiple channels.

The Chili's brand features signature items such as baby back ribs, burgers and fajitas alongside a rotating selection of limited‐time offerings and seasonal beverages.

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