Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Trims Stake in Northern Oil and Gas, Inc. $NOG

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lessened its holdings in Northern Oil and Gas, Inc. (NYSE:NOG - Free Report) by 2.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,146,203 shares of the company's stock after selling 97,082 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned 3.92% of Northern Oil and Gas worth $121,201,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

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Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ascentis Independent Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Northern Oil and Gas in the 1st quarter valued at about $33,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp boosted its position in shares of Northern Oil and Gas by 181.0% during the 1st quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 1,107 shares of the company's stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 713 shares during the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Northern Oil and Gas by 572.8% during the fourth quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 1,682 shares of the company's stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 1,432 shares in the last quarter. Plato Investment Management Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Northern Oil and Gas during the fourth quarter worth about $43,000. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Northern Oil and Gas by 429.4% in the second quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,514 shares of the company's stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 1,228 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.80% of the company's stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

NOG has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Raymond James Financial reaffirmed an "outperform" rating and issued a $28.00 target price on shares of Northern Oil and Gas in a research note on Wednesday, July 15th. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Northern Oil and Gas from $36.00 to $28.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 20th. Weiss Ratings cut shares of Northern Oil and Gas from a "sell (d+)" rating to a "sell (d)" rating in a research report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley set a $25.00 price objective on shares of Northern Oil and Gas and gave the company an "underweight" rating in a research report on Monday, June 29th. Finally, Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Northern Oil and Gas from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Saturday, June 27th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, four have assigned a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Northern Oil and Gas presently has an average rating of "Hold" and a consensus price target of $30.62.

Check Out Our Latest Report on NOG

Insider Transactions at Northern Oil and Gas

In related news, Director Bahram Akradi purchased 25,760 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Monday, June 22nd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $19.40 per share, with a total value of $499,744.00. Following the purchase, the director directly owned 1,713,444 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $33,240,813.60. This trade represents a 1.53% increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 2.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Northern Oil and Gas Price Performance

NOG stock opened at $20.28 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $2.21 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.18 and a beta of 0.69. The firm's fifty day moving average is $20.59 and its 200 day moving average is $24.14. Northern Oil and Gas, Inc. has a 52 week low of $17.18 and a 52 week high of $31.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 0.53.

Northern Oil and Gas (NYSE:NOG - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The company reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.03. Northern Oil and Gas had a negative net margin of 33.17% and a positive return on equity of 18.43%. The business had revenue of $5.03 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $511.38 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.33 earnings per share. The firm's revenue for the quarter was down 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Northern Oil and Gas, Inc. will post 3.48 earnings per share for the current year.

Northern Oil and Gas Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 31st. Investors of record on Monday, June 29th will be given a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.9%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 29th. Northern Oil and Gas's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -28.26%.

Northern Oil and Gas Company Profile

Northern Oil and Gas, Inc is a publicly traded independent energy company focused on the acquisition, exploration and development of oil and natural gas resources in the United States. The company's primary operations are concentrated in the Williston Basin, where it secures acreage positions and partners with drilling operators to advance upstream projects. Through strategic leasehold acquisitions and joint ventures, Northern Oil and Gas seeks to expand its footprint in both conventional and unconventional reservoirs.

Northern Oil and Gas employs horizontal drilling and hydraulic fracturing technologies to develop unconventional resource plays, particularly in the Bakken, Three Forks and Red River formations of North Dakota and Montana.

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