Diversified Enterprises LLC Buys 17,840 Shares of Amazon.com, Inc. $AMZN

Diversified Enterprises LLC boosted its stake in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 80.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 40,126 shares of the e-commerce giant's stock after buying an additional 17,840 shares during the quarter. Amazon.com makes up 0.6% of Diversified Enterprises LLC's portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest position. Diversified Enterprises LLC's holdings in Amazon.com were worth $9,262,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fairway Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in Amazon.com by 113.2% during the 3rd quarter. Fairway Wealth LLC now owns 113 shares of the e-commerce giant's stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Sellwood Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in Amazon.com during the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. Bridge Generations Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Amazon.com by 2,330.0% during the 3rd quarter. Bridge Generations Wealth Management LLC now owns 243 shares of the e-commerce giant's stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 233 shares in the last quarter. Cooksen Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in Amazon.com by 23.5% during the 2nd quarter. Cooksen Wealth LLC now owns 247 shares of the e-commerce giant's stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sagard Holdings Management Inc. bought a new stake in Amazon.com during the 2nd quarter valued at about $79,000. Institutional investors own 72.20% of the company's stock.

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Amazon.com Trading Down 1.2%

NASDAQ:AMZN opened at $264.14 on Friday. Amazon.com, Inc. has a one year low of $196.00 and a one year high of $278.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.18. The firm has a market cap of $2.84 trillion, a P/E ratio of 31.60, a P/E/G ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 1.46. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $234.47 and a 200-day simple moving average of $230.67.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 29th. The e-commerce giant reported $2.78 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.63 by $1.15. The firm had revenue of $181.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $177.28 billion. Amazon.com had a net margin of 12.22% and a return on equity of 19.92%. Amazon.com's revenue was up 16.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.59 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 7.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $296.00 to $332.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $285.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Royal Bank Of Canada set a $320.00 price target on shares of Amazon.com and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Monness Crespi & Hardt boosted their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $280.00 to $315.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, Mizuho boosted their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $315.00 to $325.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a report on Tuesday, April 28th. Fifty-seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have issued a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $312.52.

View Our Latest Analysis on AMZN

Key Stories Impacting Amazon.com

Here are the key news stories impacting Amazon.com this week:

Insider Activity

In related news, SVP David Zapolsky sold 10,649 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $205.43, for a total transaction of $2,187,624.07. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president owned 41,190 shares in the company, valued at $8,461,661.70. The trade was a 20.54% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Douglas J. Herrington sold 27,500 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $275.00, for a total transaction of $7,562,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 471,361 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $129,624,275. This trade represents a 5.51% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 190,593 shares of company stock worth $46,081,241. Insiders own 8.90% of the company's stock.

Amazon.com Company Profile

Amazon.com, Inc is a diversified technology and retail company best known for its e-commerce marketplace and broad portfolio of consumer and enterprise services. Founded by Jeff Bezos in 1994 and headquartered in Seattle, Washington, the company launched as an online bookseller and expanded into a global retail platform that sells products directly to consumers and provides a marketplace for third-party sellers. Over time Amazon has grown beyond retail into areas including cloud computing, digital media, devices and logistics.

Key businesses and offerings include Amazon's online marketplace and fulfillment services, the Amazon Prime membership program (which bundles expedited shipping with streaming and other benefits), Amazon Web Services (AWS) which supplies on-demand cloud computing and storage to businesses and public-sector customers, and a range of content and advertising services such as Prime Video and Amazon Advertising.

See Also

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