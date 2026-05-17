Diversified Enterprises LLC Increases Stake in NVIDIA Corporation $NVDA

Diversified Enterprises LLC increased its position in NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA - Free Report) by 44.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 127,604 shares of the computer hardware maker's stock after acquiring an additional 39,129 shares during the quarter. NVIDIA comprises 1.4% of Diversified Enterprises LLC's investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest holding. Diversified Enterprises LLC's holdings in NVIDIA were worth $23,798,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. PMG Family Office LLC purchased a new position in NVIDIA during the 3rd quarter valued at about $2,150,000. Oak Ridge Investments LLC grew its holdings in NVIDIA by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. Oak Ridge Investments LLC now owns 970,860 shares of the computer hardware maker's stock valued at $181,143,000 after buying an additional 20,559 shares in the last quarter. Weaver Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in NVIDIA by 5.5% during the 4th quarter. Weaver Capital Management LLC now owns 85,216 shares of the computer hardware maker's stock valued at $15,893,000 after buying an additional 4,439 shares in the last quarter. Circle Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in NVIDIA by 16.1% during the 3rd quarter. Circle Wealth Management LLC now owns 107,787 shares of the computer hardware maker's stock valued at $20,111,000 after buying an additional 14,936 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sunburst Financial Group LLC grew its holdings in NVIDIA by 11.3% during the 4th quarter. Sunburst Financial Group LLC now owns 42,515 shares of the computer hardware maker's stock valued at $7,929,000 after buying an additional 4,300 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.27% of the company's stock.

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NVIDIA Stock Performance

NASDAQ:NVDA opened at $225.32 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $192.36 and a 200 day moving average of $188.38. The company has a market capitalization of $5.46 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.98, a PEG ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 2.25. NVIDIA Corporation has a 1-year low of $129.16 and a 1-year high of $236.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 3.91 and a quick ratio of 3.24.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 25th. The computer hardware maker reported $1.62 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $1.54 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $68.13 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $65.56 billion. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 97.37% and a net margin of 55.60%.NVIDIA's quarterly revenue was up 73.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.89 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that NVIDIA Corporation will post 7.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NVIDIA Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 11th were given a $0.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 11th. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.0%. NVIDIA's payout ratio is presently 0.82%.

Insider Transactions at NVIDIA

In other NVIDIA news, CFO Colette Kress sold 20,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $174.89, for a total value of $3,497,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer owned 83,060 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,526,363.40. The trade was a 19.41% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director John Dabiri sold 3,004 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $184.90, for a total value of $555,439.60. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 14,788 shares of the company's stock, valued at $2,734,301.20. The trade was a 16.88% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 906,336 shares of company stock valued at $162,802,518. Insiders own 4.17% of the company's stock.

NVIDIA News Roundup

Here are the key news stories impacting NVIDIA this week:

Positive Sentiment: Multiple reports said the U.S. has cleared Nvidia’s H200 AI chips for sale to about 10 Chinese companies, raising hopes for a meaningful rebound in China-related data center revenue. Reuters article

Multiple reports said the U.S. has cleared Nvidia’s H200 AI chips for sale to about 10 Chinese companies, raising hopes for a meaningful rebound in China-related data center revenue. Positive Sentiment: UBS and Cantor Fitzgerald both raised price targets on NVIDIA, reinforcing Wall Street’s view that AI demand and data center growth still have room to drive further upside. Proactive Investors article American Banking News article

UBS and Cantor Fitzgerald both raised price targets on NVIDIA, reinforcing Wall Street’s view that AI demand and data center growth still have room to drive further upside. Positive Sentiment: Investors are increasingly betting that Nvidia will beat Q1 FY2027 expectations, with several previews citing strong hyperscaler spending, AI infrastructure demand, and a possible revenue surprise. Seeking Alpha article Investopedia article

Investors are increasingly betting that Nvidia will beat Q1 FY2027 expectations, with several previews citing strong hyperscaler spending, AI infrastructure demand, and a possible revenue surprise. Neutral Sentiment: Coverage this morning emphasized that Nvidia’s stock has run hard into earnings, so some investors are locking in gains and watching whether the report can justify the valuation. CNBC article

Coverage this morning emphasized that Nvidia’s stock has run hard into earnings, so some investors are locking in gains and watching whether the report can justify the valuation. Negative Sentiment: The broader semiconductor complex sold off today, and some articles noted that Nvidia’s China opportunity is still not fully secured because approvals, deliveries, and Chinese domestic-chip competition remain uncertain. Benzinga article CNBC article

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have weighed in on NVDA shares. DA Davidson reaffirmed a "buy" rating and set a $250.00 target price on shares of NVIDIA in a report on Monday, February 23rd. Sanford C. Bernstein reissued a "buy" rating on shares of NVIDIA in a report on Friday, April 17th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on NVIDIA from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a report on Thursday, February 26th. Cantor Fitzgerald boosted their price objective on NVIDIA from $300.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reissued an "overweight" rating and set a $315.00 price objective (up from $265.00) on shares of NVIDIA in a report on Tuesday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, forty-eight have assigned a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, NVIDIA presently has an average rating of "Buy" and a consensus price target of $276.56.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on NVIDIA

NVIDIA Profile

NVIDIA Corporation, founded in 1993 and headquartered in Santa Clara, California, is a global technology company that designs and develops graphics processing units (GPUs) and system-on-chip (SoC) technologies. Co-founded by Jensen Huang, who serves as president and chief executive officer, along with Chris Malachowsky and Curtis Priem, NVIDIA has grown from a graphics-focused chipmaker into a broad provider of accelerated computing hardware and software for multiple industries.

The company's product portfolio spans discrete GPUs for gaming and professional visualization (marketed under the GeForce and NVIDIA RTX lines), high-performance data center accelerators used for AI training and inference (including widely adopted platforms such as the A100 and H100 series), and Tegra SoCs for automotive and edge applications.

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