Diversified Investment Strategies LLC Buys Shares of 341,675 DoubleVerify Holdings, Inc. $DV

Diversified Investment Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in DoubleVerify Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DV - Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 341,675 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $3,246,000. DoubleVerify makes up about 2.1% of Diversified Investment Strategies LLC's investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest holding. Diversified Investment Strategies LLC owned 0.22% of DoubleVerify at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of DV. Fortress Investment Group LLC acquired a new stake in DoubleVerify in the 3rd quarter worth about $5,668,000. Penbrook Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of DoubleVerify in the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,177,000. Invenomic Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in DoubleVerify in the third quarter valued at approximately $21,671,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in DoubleVerify by 28.7% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 988,869 shares of the company's stock worth $11,847,000 after purchasing an additional 220,639 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in DoubleVerify by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,776,618 shares of the company's stock worth $169,045,000 after purchasing an additional 360,055 shares during the last quarter. 97.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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DoubleVerify Trading Down 0.2%

DV opened at $11.71 on Friday. DoubleVerify Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $7.64 and a twelve month high of $16.82. The firm has a market cap of $1.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.48, a PEG ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.39 and a 200 day simple moving average of $10.37.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

DV has been the subject of a number of research reports. Raymond James Financial reissued an "outperform" rating and set a $14.00 price target on shares of DoubleVerify in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a "sell (d+)" rating on shares of DoubleVerify in a research note on Monday, April 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on shares of DoubleVerify from $10.50 to $12.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of DoubleVerify from $9.00 to $8.00 and set an "underweight" rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 12th. Finally, Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of DoubleVerify from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Sunday, April 19th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, four have issued a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $15.39.

View Our Latest Analysis on DoubleVerify

DoubleVerify Company Profile

DoubleVerify, Inc is a leading digital media measurement and analytics company that helps advertisers, publishers and platforms ensure their digital advertising campaigns are viewable, fraud-free and brand-safe. The company's platform integrates data science, machine learning and proprietary analytics to authenticate the quality of media across display, video, mobile, CTV and social channels. By delivering real-time insights into ad viewability, fraud detection and contextual relevance, DoubleVerify empowers marketers to optimize campaign performance and drive better return on ad spend.

At the core of DoubleVerify's offering are solutions for viewability measurement, invalid traffic (IVT) detection, brand safety and suitability, contextual targeting and campaign performance analytics.

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