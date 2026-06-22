Diversified Trust Co Boosts Stock Position in Eli Lilly and Company $LLY

Diversified Trust Co increased its position in shares of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY - Free Report) by 15.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 27,197 shares of the company's stock after acquiring an additional 3,562 shares during the period. Eli Lilly and Company comprises 0.5% of Diversified Trust Co's investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest position. Diversified Trust Co's holdings in Eli Lilly and Company were worth $25,015,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Eli Lilly and Company during the 4th quarter worth approximately $12,976,634,000. Capital Research Global Investors raised its position in Eli Lilly and Company by 20.9% in the 3rd quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 25,088,371 shares of the company's stock valued at $19,141,787,000 after purchasing an additional 4,332,008 shares in the last quarter. J. Stern & Co. LLP raised its position in Eli Lilly and Company by 46,191.3% in the 4th quarter. J. Stern & Co. LLP now owns 4,047,245 shares of the company's stock valued at $4,047,245,000 after purchasing an additional 4,038,502 shares in the last quarter. Cardano Risk Management B.V. boosted its stake in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 876.1% in the 4th quarter. Cardano Risk Management B.V. now owns 2,375,050 shares of the company's stock valued at $2,552,419,000 after buying an additional 2,131,734 shares during the period. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 10.6% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 14,910,505 shares of the company's stock worth $16,024,022,000 after buying an additional 1,432,069 shares in the last quarter. 82.53% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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Analysts Set New Price Targets

LLY has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Bank of America upped their target price on shares of Eli Lilly and Company from $1,133.00 to $1,251.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 26th. UBS Group reiterated a "buy" rating on shares of Eli Lilly and Company in a report on Wednesday, March 18th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on shares of Eli Lilly and Company from $1,330.00 to $1,350.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 9th. Guggenheim restated a "buy" rating and issued a $1,183.00 price objective on shares of Eli Lilly and Company in a report on Tuesday, May 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an "overweight" rating on shares of Eli Lilly and Company in a research report on Friday, June 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-three have issued a Buy rating, four have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $1,227.74.

View Our Latest Research Report on LLY

Eli Lilly and Company Price Performance

Shares of NYSE LLY opened at $1,098.78 on Monday. The stock's 50-day simple moving average is $1,016.10 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1,017.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.03 trillion, a PE ratio of 39.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 0.53. Eli Lilly and Company has a fifty-two week low of $623.78 and a fifty-two week high of $1,182.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.50.

Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The company reported $8.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $6.97 by $1.58. Eli Lilly and Company had a return on equity of 105.77% and a net margin of 34.98%.The firm had revenue of $19.80 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.82 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $3.34 earnings per share. The firm's quarterly revenue was up 55.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Eli Lilly and Company has set its FY 2026 guidance at 35.500-37.000 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Eli Lilly and Company will post 35.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Eli Lilly and Company Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 15th were issued a $1.73 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 15th. This represents a $6.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.6%. Eli Lilly and Company's dividend payout ratio is presently 24.58%.

Eli Lilly and Company News Summary

Here are the key news stories impacting Eli Lilly and Company this week:

About Eli Lilly and Company

Eli Lilly and Company NYSE: LLY is a global pharmaceutical company founded in 1876 and headquartered in Indianapolis, Indiana. The company researches, develops, manufactures and commercializes a broad range of medicines and therapies for patients worldwide. Eli Lilly maintains operations and commercial presence across North America, Europe, Asia and other regions, serving both developed and emerging markets. The company has been led in recent years by President and Chief Executive Officer David A.

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