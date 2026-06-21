Diversified Trust Co Has $17.34 Million Stake in Chubb Limited $CB

Diversified Trust Co trimmed its position in shares of Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB - Free Report) by 11.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 53,192 shares of the financial services provider's stock after selling 6,643 shares during the period. Diversified Trust Co's holdings in Chubb were worth $17,337,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Purpose Unlimited Inc. acquired a new stake in Chubb in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $80,000. Cornerstone Planning LLC acquired a new position in shares of Chubb during the fourth quarter worth approximately $3,055,000. World Investment Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of Chubb by 8.6% during the fourth quarter. World Investment Advisors now owns 38,821 shares of the financial services provider's stock worth $12,117,000 after buying an additional 3,087 shares during the last quarter. Farmers National Bank boosted its position in shares of Chubb by 13.6% in the fourth quarter. Farmers National Bank now owns 1,261 shares of the financial services provider's stock valued at $394,000 after acquiring an additional 151 shares during the period. Finally, Winthrop Partners WNY LLC bought a new stake in shares of Chubb in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $3,062,000. 83.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on CB. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of Chubb from $326.00 to $339.00 and gave the stock a "market perform" rating in a research note on Friday, April 24th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Chubb from $321.00 to $333.00 and gave the company an "equal weight" rating in a research note on Thursday, April 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of Chubb from $304.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock a "hold" rating in a research report on Monday, March 23rd. Evercore boosted their price objective on shares of Chubb from $347.00 to $349.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Finally, Citizens Jmp upped their price objective on shares of Chubb from $350.00 to $365.00 and gave the company a "market outperform" rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have assigned a Buy rating, eleven have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Chubb has a consensus rating of "Hold" and a consensus price target of $349.10.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on CB

Insider Transactions at Chubb

In other news, COO John W. Keogh sold 23,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $321.51, for a total value of $7,394,730.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer owned 203,322 shares in the company, valued at approximately $65,370,056.22. This represents a 10.16% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.37% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Chubb Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:CB opened at $323.88 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $125.62 billion, a PE ratio of 11.44, a PEG ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 0.41. The company has a current ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. Chubb Limited has a 1-year low of $264.10 and a 1-year high of $345.67. The business's 50 day moving average is $324.70 and its 200-day moving average is $319.96.

Chubb (NYSE:CB - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, March 31st. The financial services provider reported $6.82 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $14.93 billion during the quarter. Chubb had a return on equity of 14.30% and a net margin of 18.58%. Sell-side analysts predict that Chubb Limited will post 26.8 earnings per share for the current year.

Chubb Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 12th will be issued a $1.02 dividend. This is a boost from Chubb's previous quarterly dividend of $0.97. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 12th. This represents a $4.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.3%. Chubb's payout ratio is presently 14.41%.

About Chubb

Chubb is a global property and casualty insurance company that underwrites a broad range of commercial and personal insurance products and related services. Its offerings include commercial property and casualty coverage, specialty liability, professional and management liability, cyber and technology insurance, marine and energy, surety, accident and health solutions, and high-net-worth personal lines such as homeowners, auto and valuables protection. Chubb serves businesses, individuals and institutions with tailored underwriting and risk-transfer solutions across multiple industry sectors.

In addition to core underwriting, Chubb provides risk engineering, loss control, claims management and risk consulting services intended to reduce loss severity and help clients manage exposures.

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