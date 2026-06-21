Diversified Trust Co Increases Stock Holdings in American Express Company $AXP

Diversified Trust Co boosted its holdings in shares of American Express Company (NYSE:AXP) by 12.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 41,956 shares of the payment services company's stock after buying an additional 4,720 shares during the period. Diversified Trust Co's holdings in American Express were worth $12,691,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Solitude Financial Services increased its holdings in shares of American Express by 30.9% in the first quarter. Solitude Financial Services now owns 8,473 shares of the payment services company's stock valued at $2,788,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Westmount Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of American Express by 63.0% in the first quarter. Westmount Partners LLC now owns 3,562 shares of the payment services company's stock worth $1,077,000 after purchasing an additional 1,377 shares during the last quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV lifted its holdings in shares of American Express by 28.1% during the first quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV now owns 8,807 shares of the payment services company's stock worth $2,664,000 after purchasing an additional 1,932 shares during the period. Physicians Financial Services Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of American Express by 3.9% during the first quarter. Physicians Financial Services Inc. now owns 3,965 shares of the payment services company's stock worth $1,199,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the period. Finally, KRS Capital Management LLC boosted its position in American Express by 0.6% in the first quarter. KRS Capital Management LLC now owns 5,633 shares of the payment services company's stock valued at $1,704,000 after buying an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. 84.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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American Express Stock Up 0.3%

Shares of AXP opened at $338.86 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $231.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.14, a PEG ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.06. American Express Company has a 52 week low of $288.34 and a 52 week high of $387.49. The stock's 50-day moving average price is $319.14 and its 200-day moving average price is $335.16. The company has a quick ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73.

American Express (NYSE:AXP - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 23rd. The payment services company reported $4.28 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.01 by $0.27. American Express had a return on equity of 33.95% and a net margin of 15.13%.The company had revenue of $14.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $18.60 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $3.64 earnings per share. American Express's quarterly revenue was up 11.4% on a year-over-year basis. American Express has set its FY 2026 guidance at 17.300-17.900 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that American Express Company will post 17.64 EPS for the current year.

American Express Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.95 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 2nd. This represents a $3.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.1%. American Express's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 23.71%.

Trending Headlines about American Express

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Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages recently weighed in on AXP. Loop Capital began coverage on shares of American Express in a report on Thursday, May 21st. They issued a "buy" rating and a $389.00 price target on the stock. BTIG Research restated a "sell" rating and set a $285.00 price objective on shares of American Express in a research note on Tuesday, June 16th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of American Express from $425.00 to $415.00 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 9th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of American Express from $395.00 to $385.00 and set an "equal weight" rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 16th. Finally, DZ Bank raised shares of American Express from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating and set a $375.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, ten have given a Buy rating, twelve have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of "Hold" and an average target price of $360.80.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on AXP

American Express Company Profile

American Express is a global financial services company primarily known for its payment card products, travel services and merchant network. Founded in 1850 as an express mail business, the company evolved through the 20th century into a payments and travel-focused organization. Its core activities include issuing consumer and commercial charge and credit cards, operating a global card acceptance and processing network, and providing travel-related services and customer loyalty programs.

American Express issues a range of products for individuals, small businesses and large corporations, including personal cards, business and corporate cards, and co‑brand partnerships with airlines, hotels and retailers.

See Also

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