Diversified Trust Co Raises Stock Holdings in Caterpillar Inc. $CAT

Diversified Trust Co grew its holdings in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT - Free Report) by 14.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,739 shares of the industrial products company's stock after purchasing an additional 1,505 shares during the period. Diversified Trust Co's holdings in Caterpillar were worth $8,317,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Advisory Resource Group boosted its position in Caterpillar by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Advisory Resource Group now owns 1,632 shares of the industrial products company's stock valued at $935,000 after buying an additional 13 shares during the period. Invst LLC increased its holdings in Caterpillar by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Invst LLC now owns 753 shares of the industrial products company's stock valued at $431,000 after buying an additional 14 shares during the period. Plancorp LLC increased its holdings in Caterpillar by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Plancorp LLC now owns 2,777 shares of the industrial products company's stock valued at $1,591,000 after buying an additional 15 shares during the period. BlueStem Wealth Partners LLC raised its stake in Caterpillar by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. BlueStem Wealth Partners LLC now owns 1,192 shares of the industrial products company's stock worth $683,000 after buying an additional 15 shares in the last quarter. Finally, KDT Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Caterpillar by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. KDT Advisors LLC now owns 657 shares of the industrial products company's stock worth $376,000 after buying an additional 15 shares during the period. 70.98% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have commented on CAT. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Caterpillar from $905.00 to $1,020.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Evercore reaffirmed an "outperform" rating and issued a $1,103.00 price objective on shares of Caterpillar in a research report on Monday, May 11th. Truist Financial set a $1,043.00 price objective on shares of Caterpillar in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Argus increased their target price on shares of Caterpillar from $820.00 to $990.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 5th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein raised their target price on shares of Caterpillar from $769.00 to $879.00 and gave the company a "market perform" rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, sixteen have issued a Buy rating and nine have given a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Caterpillar presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $935.09.

Read Our Latest Analysis on Caterpillar

Key Caterpillar News

Here are the key news stories impacting Caterpillar this week:

Positive Sentiment: Caterpillar was highlighted by Zacks as one of five non-tech “wide moat” stocks to own for a stable second half of 2026, reinforcing the view that CAT has durable competitive advantages and can be a defensive portfolio holding. Article Title

Caterpillar was highlighted by Zacks as one of five non-tech “wide moat” stocks to own for a stable second half of 2026, reinforcing the view that CAT has durable competitive advantages and can be a defensive portfolio holding. Positive Sentiment: Multiple articles noted that CAT was one of the day’s top industrial stocks to watch and an outperforming Dow name, which can attract momentum buyers and support the shares. Article Title

Multiple articles noted that CAT was one of the day’s top industrial stocks to watch and an outperforming Dow name, which can attract momentum buyers and support the shares. Positive Sentiment: Recent coverage emphasized Caterpillar’s strong earnings-based run, with the stock rising sharply on heavier-than-average volume after investors reacted favorably to its latest results and bullish price action. Article Title

Recent coverage emphasized Caterpillar’s strong earnings-based run, with the stock rising sharply on heavier-than-average volume after investors reacted favorably to its latest results and bullish price action. Neutral Sentiment: Analyst commentary said CAT remains a “Moderate Buy,” which supports sentiment but does not by itself add a new catalyst. Article Title

Analyst commentary said CAT remains a “Moderate Buy,” which supports sentiment but does not by itself add a new catalyst. Negative Sentiment: One Zacks note warned that earnings estimate revisions may not support continued near-term gains, suggesting the stock could face some consolidation after its recent surge. Article Title

Caterpillar Stock Up 0.2%

NYSE:CAT opened at $987.79 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64. Caterpillar Inc. has a twelve month low of $357.73 and a twelve month high of $994.49. The company has a market cap of $454.97 billion, a PE ratio of 49.17, a P/E/G ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 1.59. The company's 50 day moving average is $875.06 and its two-hundred day moving average is $740.37.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The industrial products company reported $5.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $4.65 by $0.89. Caterpillar had a net margin of 13.33% and a return on equity of 48.21%. The business had revenue of $17.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $16.53 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $4.25 earnings per share. The business's quarterly revenue was up 22.2% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Caterpillar Inc. will post 24.64 EPS for the current year.

Caterpillar Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 19th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 20th will be paid a $1.63 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 20th. This is a positive change from Caterpillar's previous quarterly dividend of $1.51. This represents a $6.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.7%. Caterpillar's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 30.06%.

Insider Activity

In related news, CAO William E. Schaupp sold 360 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $906.00, for a total transaction of $326,160.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer owned 530 shares of the company's stock, valued at $480,180. This trade represents a 40.45% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Andrew R. J. Bonfield sold 15,674 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $918.71, for a total value of $14,399,860.54. Following the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 52,935 shares in the company, valued at approximately $48,631,913.85. This trade represents a 22.85% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 95,773 shares of company stock valued at $87,642,635. 0.33% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Caterpillar Company Profile

Caterpillar Inc is a global manufacturer of construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines and locomotives. The company's product portfolio includes earthmoving machines such as excavators, bulldozers, wheel loaders and off‑highway trucks, as well as a range of power generation products including generator sets and power systems for industrial and commercial use. Caterpillar serves customers across heavy construction, mining, energy, transportation and related industries with both equipment and integrated technology solutions.

In addition to manufacturing, Caterpillar provides a broad range of aftermarket parts and support services, including maintenance, repair, remanufacturing and fleet management tools.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CAT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT - Free Report).

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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