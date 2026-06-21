Diversified Trust Co Sells 16,280 Shares of Kimberly-Clark Corporation $KMB

Diversified Trust Co reduced its stake in Kimberly-Clark Corporation (NASDAQ:KMB - Free Report) by 26.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 44,758 shares of the company's stock after selling 16,280 shares during the period. Diversified Trust Co's holdings in Kimberly-Clark were worth $4,318,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Ally Financial Inc. bought a new stake in Kimberly-Clark during the 4th quarter valued at $1,009,000. Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 3.7% in the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 399,630 shares of the company's stock valued at $49,690,000 after buying an additional 14,386 shares in the last quarter. Jain Global LLC acquired a new position in shares of Kimberly-Clark during the third quarter valued at about $11,973,000. Westpac Banking Corp grew its holdings in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 25.0% during the fourth quarter. Westpac Banking Corp now owns 54,135 shares of the company's stock valued at $5,462,000 after buying an additional 10,811 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB increased its position in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 13.7% during the fourth quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 2,774,290 shares of the company's stock worth $281,258,000 after acquiring an additional 334,598 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.29% of the company's stock.

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Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

KMB has been the subject of several analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on Kimberly-Clark from $110.00 to $100.00 and set an "equal weight" rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 8th. Zacks Research downgraded shares of Kimberly-Clark from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $110.00 to $109.00 and set a "hold" rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 30th. Barclays cut their target price on Kimberly-Clark from $105.00 to $99.00 and set an "equal weight" rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 14th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reiterated a "hold (c-)" rating on shares of Kimberly-Clark in a report on Friday, March 27th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eleven have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of "Hold" and an average target price of $115.43.

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Insider Buying and Selling at Kimberly-Clark

In related news, insider Katy Chen sold 1,596 shares of Kimberly-Clark stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.34, for a total value of $152,162.64. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 8,362 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $797,233.08. This trade represents a 16.03% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. The sale was made to cover tax withholding obligations related to the vesting of equity awards. Also, VP Andrew Scribner sold 4,095 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.00, for a total value of $401,310.00. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders have sold a total of 7,096 shares of company stock valued at $689,687 in the last quarter. 0.75% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Kimberly-Clark Price Performance

Kimberly-Clark stock opened at $102.56 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $98.48 and a 200-day moving average price of $100.80. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.38. Kimberly-Clark Corporation has a twelve month low of $92.42 and a twelve month high of $137.46. The company has a market capitalization of $34.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.10, a P/E/G ratio of 4.60 and a beta of 0.28.

Kimberly-Clark (NASDAQ:KMB - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The company reported $1.97 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $1.93 by $0.04. Kimberly-Clark had a net margin of 12.80% and a return on equity of 152.79%. The company had revenue of $4.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $4.09 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.93 EPS. Kimberly-Clark's revenue was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Kimberly-Clark Corporation will post 7.48 EPS for the current year.

Kimberly-Clark Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 5th will be paid a dividend of $1.28 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 5th. This represents a $5.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.0%. Kimberly-Clark's dividend payout ratio is presently 80.38%.

Kimberly-Clark Company Profile

Kimberly-Clark Corporation is a U.S.-based multinational manufacturer of personal care and consumer tissue products. The company develops, produces and markets a range of consumer brands and professional products, including facial and bathroom tissues, disposable diapers and training pants, feminine care, incontinence products and workplace hygiene solutions. Known for consumer-facing names such as Kleenex, Huggies, Kotex, Cottonelle and Scott, as well as professional offerings under Kimberly-Clark Professional and KleenGuard, the company supplies goods to retail, healthcare and institutional customers.

Founded in 1872 in Neenah, Wisconsin, Kimberly-Clark has expanded from its 19th-century paper-making roots into a global household and workplace products company.

Further Reading

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